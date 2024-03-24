Jim Jones Seemingly Shades Diddy In New "On The Radar" Freestyle

Fans believe Jim Jones appears to have dissed Diddy and his associates during a new freestyle for On The Radar. During the freestyle, he raps: "I seen you rap b*tches and rap n****s inside that n***a's house. Now, you acting different. I should air you n****s out." When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip on Instagram, users presumed he was referring to the various allegations against the Bad Boy mogul.

"So everyone was quiet until it was popular to be loud …. Got it!" one fan wrote. Another theorized Jones wasn't dissing Diddy specifically. "He not shading… he saying people been hangn wit him now they want to act diff. Jim been hangn out wit diddy," they commented.

Jim Jones Attends Hot 97 Summer Jam Announcement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: Jim Jones attends the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024 Announcement Party on March 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

After a fourth victim came forward with stories of abuse about Diddy back in December, he released a statement on Instagram. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH”, Diddy wrote in all-caps. “FOR THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS, I HAVE SAT SILENTLY AND WATCHED PEOPLE TRY TO ASSASSINATE MY CHARACTER, DESTROY MY REPUTATION AND MY LEGACY. SICKENING ACCUSATIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AGAINST ME BY INDIVIDUALS LOOKING FOR A QUICK PAYDAY. LET ME BE ABSOLUTELY CLEAR. I DID NOT DO ANY OF THE AWFUL THINGS BEING ALLEGED. I WILL FIGHT FOR MY NAME, MY FAMILY AND FOR THE TRUTH. SEAN DIDDY COMBS.” Since then, even more alleged victims have come forward. Check out Jim Jones' full appearance on On The Radar below.

Jim Jones Appears To Shade Diddy

Despite Jones' latest comments, he hasn't always been at odds with Diddy. Back in 2022, he admitted that he thought a dinner with the legendary industry veteran would be more valuable than $1 million. "A million in cash or a convo wit @diddy," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I always take [the] convo somethings are priceless." Be on the lookout for further updates on Jim Jones and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

