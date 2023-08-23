EST Gee Delivers An “On The Radar” Freestyle

EST Gee is the latest rapper to freestyle for On The Radar, using his appearance, Tuesday, to paint vivid images of violence and more. Other artists to perform on the show include Drake, Central Cee, Cash Cobain, Bobby Shmurda, Ice Spice, and many more.

“It ain’t about no paper, it’s a favor when it’s Uncle Sam/Passion in our action, go get active if you understand,” Gee raps in the freestyle. The performance was met with ample praise in the comments section on YouTube. “EST Gee, you never disappoint when making music,” one fan wrote with fire emojis. “You’re a HUGE inspiration to my music career.” Another commented: “Bro too underrated fr I’d say he’s probably the best street rapper out right now like no cap lil baby ain’t fw bro.”

Read More: EST Gee Continues To Level Up On New Project “El Toro 2”

EST Gee In Concert

BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI – APRIL 15: Rapper EST Gee performs during Kodak. Black & Friends Concert at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on April 15, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

EST Gee’s On The Radar freestyle comes just days after the release of his latest project, El Toro 2. Across the 20-track effort, Gee teams up with 42 Dugg, Yo Gotti, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, and the late Static Major, among others. It follows his 2019 debut mixtape, El Toro. Gee also released El Toro: The Short Film as well as a music video for his Lil Baby collaboration, “I Think.” Check out EST Gee’s freestyle for On The Radar below.

EST Gee Freestyles For “On The Radar”

Fans will be able to see Gee perform live, later this year, as he embarks on The El Toro Tour. The shows will kick off on September 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He’s got concerts set for Baltimore, Boston, Hartford, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Antonio, and several more cities throughout the fall. Tickets for the concert dates are on sale now. Be on the lookout for updates on the tour as it kicks off on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: EST Gee Is Here To “Turn The Streets Up” In New Single

[Via]