rolling stone
- MusicUsher's "Confessions Pt. II" Named Best R&B Song Of All Time By "Rolling Stone"Beyonce, D'Angelo, Mary J. Blige, and more also made the list.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChaka Khan Speaks On Retirement, Shades "B***hes" Who Do It "Three Or Four Times"Many wondered who the legendary funk singer could be talking about, although we know she has a track record of backtracking disses.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSocial Media Reacts To Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" Being Best Rap Song Of 2023 On "Rolling Stone" List"To be fair, every song up there is pure trash," one disgruntled user wrote earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSexyy Red's "SkeeYee" Crowned Song Of The Year By "Rolling Stone," She RespondsSexyy Red is racking up accolades.By Alexander Cole
- Music21 Savage Refuses To Describe Drake Friendship, Calls Doing So "Zesty As Hell"21 and Drake are a dynamic duo. By Alexander Cole
- Music21 Savage Describes Some Of His Lyrics As "Fictional As Hell"He did clarify that most of his lyrics are at least based on real events. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsMia Jaye Expresses Frustration At Pace Of Young Dolph InvestigationJaye sat down with "Rolling Stone" to speak on her experiences over the last two years.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDrake's Astroworld Deposition Was "Several Hours" Long, Details Have Yet To SurfaceThis month marks two years since 10 young people lost their lives at Travis Scott's annual Houston event.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFat Joe Says DJ Khaled Helped Him Secure Eminem's Verse On The "Lean Back" RemixFat Joe credited his fellow producer with making the connection.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Khaled Recalls Nearly Losing His Mansion Amid Financial WoesDJ Khaled says he was “hustling not smart” in 2015.By Cole Blake
- CrimePnB Rock Murder: Alleged Perpetrators Reportedly Tried To Destroy Getaway CarNew court documents shine light on the circumstances of the murder.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA Praises Lizzo In Spite Of Workplace Harassment AccusationsSZA had high praise for her friend and collaborator.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFlo Milli Refuses To Feel Insecure About Her Skin ToneFlo Milli didn't hold anything back in a new interview.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Booted Off Rock Hall Of Fame Board Over Racist & Sexist CommentsThe founder of Rolling Stone's recent controversial comments already have him in troubleBy Cole Blake
- MusicMichael Jackson’s Son Says Harry Styles Doesn’t Deserve “King Of Pop” TitleMichael Jackson's son isn't happy about people giving Harry Styles the "King of Pop" title.By Cole Blake
- TVJimmy Fallon Apologizes To Staff After Rolling Stone ArticleFallon reportedly addressed his staff via Zoom on Thursday night.By Ben Mock
- MusicDanny Brown Reveals His New Outlook On Death Amid SobrietyDanny Brown says "life is like a school."By Caroline Fisher