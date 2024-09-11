D’Angelo Preps New Album With A Q-Tip And Raphael Saadiq Collaboration

New music from D’Angelo is apparently on the way.

Raphael Saadiq, who has been a friend and collaborator of D’Angelo for nearly three decades, says the legendary singer is gearing up for the release of a new album. Speaking with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, he explained that D'Angelo is in a "good space" and back in the studio.

“He’s excited. He’s like, ‘You gotta play bass. I’ve got this track. I’m telling you, you got to get on it. It got your name all over it.’ He’s working on six pieces right now and he seems super excited," Saadiq said, as caught by HipHopDX. He added that one of the songs he's crafting stems from their time together working with Q-Tip as the supergroup, Lynwood Rose. “I think it’s going to be a record on D’Angelo’s new album when it comes out, a record that we all did together,” he added. “Lynwood Rose lives. I’m playing bass, D’s playing, me and D is singing backgrounds. It’s funky as hell, too, it’s like, D is a bad boy. … It’s aged well. Good music ages well.”

D’Angelo Performs During Byron Bay Bluesfest In Australia

BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: D'Angelo performs live for fans at the 2016 Byron Bay. Bluesfest on March 24, 2016, in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

A new project from D'Angelo would be his first since 2014's Black Messiah, and only his second since 2000's Voodoo. He told Rolling Stone after the release of his latest effort to expect more music from him, but unfortunately for fans, that hasn't yet come to fruition. He's only released one song of his own in the time since, “Unshaken,” which he made for the soundtrack to the 2018 video game Red Dead Redemption 2. He has done a couple of collaborations, however, the most recent of which came from JAY-Z for “I Want You Forever."