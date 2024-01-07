Jay-Z & D'Angelo Collab To Appear On "The Book Of Clarence" Soundtrack

Two musical legends in their respective genres will seemingly team up soon for an absolute opus of a song. Moreover, The Book Of Clarence's director Jeymes Samuel recently sat down with Elliott Wilson and none other than Jay-Z for a conversation. Hov produced this film, which centers around a man named Clarence who tries to replicate the adoration of Jesus Christ in 33 A.D. and claims to be another Messiah. During their talk, the London-born filmmaker revealed that a very exciting collaboration will appear on this movie's soundtrack, which is expected to come out when it drops at all applicable theaters in the United States on Friday, January 12.

"It's so deep," Jeymes Samuel remarked to the crowd, who went wild with cheers after this next line. "We got D'Angelo and Jay-Z on the same track. Like, 9 minutes and 32 seconds of absolute, soulful, biblical bliss." Of course, this is an incredibly exciting prospect, especially considering how rare it is for the soul icon to drop music these days. Furthermore, this also follows the Roc-A-Fella mogul's recent remarks on whether or not he will drop more music in the future. As such, we really need to treasure this moment if it manifests, because we don't know when something of this magnitude will happen again.

Jeymes Samuel Announces Jay-Z & D'Angelo Collab: Watch

Whether Jay-Z or D'Angelo will drop another album is a mystery, but with what they've already done, they can coast off their craft as long as they live. When it comes to the fields of hip-hop and soul (and beyond) respectively, you'd be hard-pressed to find more acclaimed, respected, and accomplished artists. What's more is that the Richmond native has always had a strong tie to the rap game that makes this feel very natural. For example, he brought out Method Man and Redman (two former collaborators), plus more special guests for his Verzuz appearance.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn MC's birthday might become a national holiday if the NYC Council gets its way. Titans like Big Daddy Kane expressed their support for the initiative, so we'll see if it receives approval in public office. For our money, we'd throw the Voodoo creative into that ring, too. For more news and the latest updates on Jay-Z and D'Angelo, check back in with HNHH.

