Big Daddy Kane Approves Of Jay-Z's Birthday As A National Holiday

The New York City Council recently proposed to make Jay-Z's birthday, December 4, a holiday for the metropolis known as "Jay-Z Day." Moreover, it came through council member Farah Louis in Resolution 849 in early December of last year. "December 4 as Jay-Z Day announces to the world how this Brooklyn son can be all things including loved by his community,” she remarked, according to AllHipHop. “In the spirit of celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, establishing an annual celebration to recognize a homegrown hero while proclaiming our municipal support is fitting to designate. Our resolution is an emotional, practical banner raised. Jay-Z has shown the resilience to beat the odds, self-admitted errors, and has developed mechanisms to create opportunities for others. As always, he has done this work wearing Brooklyn and NYC on his heart."

Furthermore, TMZ recently asked Big Daddy Kane about this potentially national initiative for Jay-Z on Friday (January 5). "I think it’s real cool,” he remarked to the outlet. “You gotta understand: hip-hop is a culture. A music culture. And now, it’s a genre that people shun down upon, look down upon, and when you see that it can grow billionaires, it can become a multi-genre where there’s different forms of hip-hop. It can become the biggest grossing music genre and see, if an artist can get a national holiday? I’m all for it."

Jay-Z's Birthday As National Holiday Gets Big Daddy Kane's Approval: Watch

But Dark Gable doesn't just look to rap legends for inspiration; he also champions the newer guard. Recently, he spoke on Drink Champs about why J. Cole is his favorite MC of the past generation. "I love Kendrick [Lamar]," Big Daddy Kane explained. "But you got to understand, Cole said: 'No Cosby s**t but if they sleepin' on me, f**k 'em.'"

Meanwhile, as his cosigns still hold so much weight for artists like Benny The Butcher, it's clear that he remains a forever-relevant titan in the culture. Perhaps the Juice Crew member should get his own national holiday before Hov. But who's to say we can only honor one rapper with this recognition? For more news and the latest updates on Big Daddy Kane and Jay-Z, stay logged into HNHH.

