holiday
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Approves Of Jay-Z's Birthday As A National HolidayMany would argue that Dark Gable deserves the accolade before Hov, but then again, B.D.K. paved the way for Jay's even larger success story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBobby Shmurda Shares Wild Videos From His Christmas In DubaiBobby was living his best life this week. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter's Christmas Eve Plans Were Partying With The KardashiansIf they take after their parents, Blue and Kim Kardashian's firstborn, North West, may become some of the biggest names in the next generation of entertainment.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYo Gotti & Angela Simmons Join E-40 At White House Party With Style & GraceThursday was a lavish night at the Oval Office, and everyone involved here expressed gratitude for the chance to attend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearBest Dressed Artists Of 2023We saw some seasoned entertainers, such as Keke Palmer and Gunna fully step into their confidence this year.By Hayley Hynes
- SneakersAdidas Holiday Gift Guide For The Sneakerhead In Your LifeAdidas has a ton of great models to choose from.By Alexander Cole
- Movies7 Holiday Movies To Watch On Peacock In November 2023Peacock subscribers aren’t left out of all the holiday fun.By Demi Phillips
- StreetwearMariah Carey's Sexy Victoria's Secret Campaign Shows Off All We Want For ChristmasWhat better superstar could you ask for when promoting your holiday collection?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGucci Mane Day Officially Declared In AtlantaGucci Mane officially has a holiday named after himself on October 17.By Lavender Alexandria
- PoliticsMLK Day Is Being Celebrated Alongside Robert E. Lee's Birthday In AlabamaMany have reacted with shock and disgust as two contradicting legacies in U.S. racial history are upheld in Alabama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian, Katy Perry, & More "Cancel" Fourth Of July Amid Roe V. Wade Overturning"4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent On Father's Day: "It's Not Really A Holiday... You Get A Text"Fif has some bitter feelings about the double standard that exists between Mother's Day and Father's Day gifts.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Share Photos With Stormi & Their Son On EasterLooks like the Easter Bunny was good to Stormi and her baby brother.By Hayley Hynes
- GramKodak Black Wishes A Happy Easter To His Fans From A WheelchairKodak Black wished a happy Easter to his fans from a wheelchair on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMartin Luther King Jr.'s Family Organizes Voting Rights Rally In ArizonaMartin Luther King Jr.'s family organized a rally in support of voting rights over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsKarl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods With A Luxurious Brown & Rose Gold Porsche On ChristmasThe couple couldn't spend the holiday together due to COVID, but Karl still came through.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBrockhampton Reveal Merch Collection In Collaboration With HolidayBrockhampton and Nick Holiday have partnered for a new merch collection.By Cole Blake
- GramJoe Budden Throws Shade With His Father's Day IG PostJoe Budden threw some shade with his Father's Day post, on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicMariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Breaks Spotify Single-Day Streaming RecordThe classic single is still making history. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureMerry Christmas! Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea, 50 Cent, & More Show Holiday Cheer50 Cent, Iggy Azalea, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Isaiah Rashad, and many more shared the Christmas spirit by celebrating with fans on social media.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHNHH Holiday Playlist To Get The Vibes RightVibes from Outkast, Snoop Dogg, Cam'ron, Boosie Badazz & more to soundtrack Christmas 2020. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Nas X Loses The Cowboy Hat In "Holiday" TrailerLil Nas X debuted the trailer for his new single "Holiday" on Sunday Night Football.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMariah Carey Debuts Christmas-Themed Video A Day After HalloweenCarey is almost ready to take over the X-Mas radiowaves. By Karlton Jahmal