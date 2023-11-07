7 Holiday Movies To Watch On Peacock In November 2023

The magic of the holiday season remains potent, and households across the globe look forward to the end of 2023. Between Halloween in October, Thanksgiving in November, and Christmas in December, there’s plenty of seasonal cheer in the final quarter of each year. Although it's a time to spend time with loved ones, the ever-growing number of streaming subscribers anticipate new and classic holiday flicks. As a result, many holiday-themed movies have set up camp on Peacock.

Netflix also boasts some fun holiday movies, and Peacock is slowly catching up. Over the years, several classics have been released, as well as many more modest offerings. However, while some of these films can be quite unoriginal, they are almost never lacking in heart and cheer. Here’s a selection of some of the best and most entertaining holiday movies available on Peacock right now.

7. A Stone Cold Christmas (2018)

While this is not the most critically acclaimed offering out there, it is a good Christmas movie with a ton of heart nonetheless. A Stone Cold Christmas is an urban retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol, and features a predominantly Black cast. The story revolves around Mia Stone (played by Demetria McKinney), a successful businesswoman known for her tough and no-nonsense attitude. Further into the story, her icy exterior begins to melt, and eventually, she opens up her heart to the joy of Christmas.

6. 12 Days Of Christmas Eve (2004)

12 Days Of Christmas Eve stars Steven Weber in the lead role. He portrays the character Calvin Carter, a self-absorbed businessman who is more concerned about his career than his relationships. The story unfolds on Christmas Eve when Calvin finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day repeatedly. Basically, Calvin’s predicament befalls him to teach a lesson about the importance of kindness and empathy. Over the course of the story, he is given 12 chances to right his wrongs and mend his fractured relationships. Molly Shannon stars in a supporting role as the Angel who oversees Calvin’s “rehabilitation.” The cast and story of this movie are also charming and endearing. 12 Days of Christmas Eve is certainly one of the movies you should see on Peacock this holiday season.

5. Almost Christmas (2016)

Previously titled A Meyers Christmas, this hilarious comedy-drama film directed by David E. Talbert, revolves around the dysfunctional Meyers family. Following the death of their beloved matriarch, they come together to celebrate their first Christmas after her passing. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Gabrielle Union, Kimberly Elise, Mo’nique, Danny Glover, and Romany Malco, among others.

Initially, as the family members reunite, old grudges and sibling rivalries, among other things, resurface, consequently leading to comedic situations. Subsequently, in the five days they spend together, they mend their relationships and rediscover the bond they share as a family. One of the holiday movies perfect for either Thanksgiving or Christmas, Almost Christmas should surely be on your Peacock watchlist this season.

4. One Special Night (1999)

Veteran actors and frequent collaborators Julie Andrews and James Garner play the two central characters in One Special Night. The story takes place between Thanksgiving and Christmas and follows the lives of two lonely individuals who find unexpected companionship and love. As the story unfolds, Robert (played by Garner) and Catherine (played by Andrews) form a deep emotional connection. One Special Night is a poignant tale that reminds viewers of the magic of the holiday season. Likewise, it brings to mind the potential for love to blossom in unexpected places.

3. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)

Set against the snowy backdrop of Finland, this dark fantasy movie offers a fresh and twisted take on the traditional Christmas tale. The story revolves around young Pietari Kontio, who discovers the dark secret behind the legend of Santa Claus. As children in a nearby village go missing, and reindeer are found slaughtered, Pietari starts to piece together the truth. Unlike most other Christmas tales, Rare Exports skillfully combines elements of horror, fantasy, and dark comedy. In short, Rare Exports is a standout entry in the genre of unconventional holiday movies and is available to stream on Peacock.

2. This Christmas (2007)

This Christmas revolves around the Whitfield family, who come together to celebrate Christmas under one roof for the first time in years. The film explores the dynamics of their relationships at length, uncovering many family secrets along the way. Also, the challenges and joys that come with being together during the holiday season are equally revealed. This Christmas features impressive performances from Loretta Devine, Regina King, and Idris Elba, among others. Chris Brown also showed off his musical chops in the movie, as well as his acting skills. Overall, the movie has the perfect blend of humor, drama, and romance, and also features a great soundtrack. What’s not to love?

1. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

George Seaton’s 1947 classic is everything a holiday movie should be. The story’s central character is Kris Kringle (played by the late Edmund Gwenn). Kringle is a kind-hearted elderly man who claims to be the real Saint Claus and eventually gets people to believe it too. Gwen’s portrayal of the character earned him numerous accolades, and rightly so. The film explores themes of faith, belief, and the importance of imagination. Furthermore, it is widely celebrated for its heartwarming story, strong performances, and timeless message. Miracle on 34th Street is undoubtedly one of the best holiday movies available on Peacock right now.

