7 Holiday Movies To Watch On Prime Video In November 2023

Holiday movies have always been a beloved genre, and Prime Video has them in abundance. These films often revolve around themes of love, family, friendship, and the spirit of giving. They also come in various forms, including romantic comedies, animated adventures, and heartwarming dramas. Admittedly, for some, these films are a guilty pleasure because they can be quite cliché. However, they are enjoyable regardless, and they have never lost their charm.

With Halloween a not-so-distant memory, Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner. Indeed, the most wonderful time of the year is nearly upon us. It’s also quite unbelievable that 2023 is almost at its end. Luckily, Prime Video subscribers have great films at their disposal. However, to get into the spirit of the season, here are some holiday movies on Prime Video to enjoy during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

What’s Cooking? (2000)

What’s Cooking? is a comedy-drama film that offers a unique perspective on the Thanksgiving holiday. It depicts four diverse families from different ethnic backgrounds and explores how each family prepares for and celebrates Thanksgiving. Against the backdrop of the holiday, the movie delves into various themes, including cultural identity, family traditions, and the challenges of assimilation. Despite their unique set of struggles and challenges, each family comes together to prepare their Thanksgiving meals. Overall, What’s Cooking? offers a heartfelt and thought-provoking exploration of the complexities of family life and cultural diversity. It should certainly make your watchlist for Thanksgiving this year.

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

The story behind the creation of Charles Dickens’s famous book A Christmas Carol is the basis for this biographical comedy-drama. Set in 1843, the movie follows the life of Dickens, played by Dan Stevens. He faces financial difficulties and struggles to develop a new literary success after a series of flops. Under pressure to deliver a hit, Dickens finds inspiration from people and events around him, eventually conceiving the idea for the book. As far as holiday movies go, this is arguably one of the best ones on Prime Video. The film is a heartwarming and whimsical piece that offers a delightful glimpse into the wonderfully creative mind of Charles Dickens.

Lez Bomb (2018)

Lez Bomb is a sapphic comedy-drama that tells the tale of a young woman named Lauren. She returns home for Thanksgiving with the intention of coming out to her family, but things don’t quite go as planned. Lez Bomb was written and directed by Jenna Laurenzo, who also stars in the leading role of Lauren. The film balances its comedy with heartfelt moments and will make for a fun and relatable watch this Thanksgiving. In addition, it offers an interesting and comedic take on the coming-out experience. It also provides both entertaining and meaningful insight into the challenges faced by individuals trying to be open with their loved ones.

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Best Man Holiday is the highly anticipated sequel to the 1999 film The Best Man. The movie reunites the ensemble cast, including Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Latham, and more. As old friendships are rekindled and new tensions arise, the group navigates through various challenges while on Christmas holiday. The Best Man Holiday is celebrated for its relatable characters and engaging storyline. Evidently, the cast was sorely missed together, as the film became a box office success! Furthermore, it excellently conveys the holiday atmosphere and will surely put you in the mood for Christmas. Presently, The Best Man Holiday is one of the must-see holiday movies on Prime Video.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

This stop-motion animated musical film created by Tim Burton is widely regarded as a holiday classic. It is one of a handful of films that pass the vibe check for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. The movie follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who becomes bored with his annual routine. Subsequently, he stumbles upon Christmas Town and is captivated by the joy and cheerfulness of the holiday season. The Nightmare Before Christmas has gained a cult following over the years, deservedly so. Without a doubt, it is one of the best animated holiday movies on Prime Video.

Last Holiday (2006)

Queen Latifah is a rap icon but has also dominated the acting space excellently. Her performance in this movie is arguably one of her best ever. She portrays Georgia Byrd, a shy and introverted woman, and she nails the character perfectly. When she learns that she has a terminal illness and only a few weeks to live, Georgia’s life takes a dramatic, ironically positive turn. With her remaining time on earth, she decides to live life to the fullest without inhibitions. LL Cool J also stars in this heartwarming and inspirational film that encourages viewers to seize the moment and appreciate the beauty of life.

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

Frank Capra’s holiday masterpiece is evergreen in every sense of the word. The movie stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a compassionate but frustrated businessman living in the small town of Bedford Falls. The story unfolds on Christmas Eve when George, feeling overwhelmed by financial difficulties and personal challenges, contemplates suicide. However, his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody (played by Henry Travers), intervenes. He goes on to show George what life in Bedford Falls would have been like if he had never been born.

The powerful message of the movie has rung true in the hearts of individuals and households every year since its initial release. It’s A Wonderful Life is a timeless classic and will continue to be cherished for a very long time. If there’s one movie on this list that you should make sure you watch, it’s this one. It sits atop the list of holiday movies available on Prime Video and even beyond.

