7 Holiday Movies To Watch On Netflix In November

The end of the year means the arrival of some of our favorite holidays. It’s the perfect time to snuggle up with loved ones and catch some great television. Moreover, with several streaming platforms now available, viewers are often spoiled for choice. The holiday movies on Netflix, in particular, range from bitter-sweet Thanksgiving narratives to the various Christmas stories around. To help you enjoy the festivities better this month, we have curated a list of some Netflix movies that will have you glued to your screen as the holidays continue.

A Madea Homecoming (2022)

A Madea Homecoming is the latest film in Tyler Perry’s Madea series. Its plot centers around Madea’s family coming together to celebrate Madea’s great-grandson’s graduation. However, the family festivities tend to be slowed down by things from the past that the characters have to deal with. A Madea Homecoming is a great comfort film to watch with the family, especially after the long Thanksgiving cooking and dinner. In usual Madea fashion, Tyler Perry embodies an aged matriarch with strong family values and a no-nonsense, but kind approach to things.

Holiday in the Wild (2019)

Holiday in the Wild sees a woman whose husband has just called off her marriage go to Zambia on a solo honeymoon. Instead of going on her safari as planned, she meets a pilot who introduces her to elephant conservation. And just like that, a solo Christmas holiday turns into an adventure filled with elephants and a potential new partner.

The Holiday Calendar (2018)

The Holiday Calendar is not just a suitable choice for Netflix holiday movies, but it’s also a wholesome love story. The movie follows the Christmas holiday of a struggling photographer named Abby Sutton, played by Kat Graham. Abby’s life becomes a little more exciting when her grandfather hands her an antique holiday advent calendar that can supposedly predict Abby’s love life. She eventually breezes through the holiday, based on the calendar’s predictions. Also, as a result of the different men she encounters, Abby experiences the ups and downs of finding love. In the process, she also becomes more in tune with herself and falls in love with her photography again.

Falling for Christmas (2022)

In Falling for Christmas, a rich heiress, Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan), gets into an accident and gets lost. She’s found by Jake Russell (Chord Overstreet), a widower who houses and takes care of her. Like in many holiday movies, the two main characters develop feelings for each other and must navigate their feelings through the holidays. Because of the accident, Sierra also can’t remember who she is. She subsequently experiences life as a normal person for the first time, and this changes her perception of everything. Falling for Christmas is not just a movie about the holidays and love but also about self-discovery.

Holiday Rush (2019)

Holiday Rush sees a widowed father lose his job just before Christmas. Rashon “Rush” Williams has had a good job for a while and has created a comfortable life for his four children. However, he now has to reconsider his choices. As the family goes through a phase of discomfort because of the limited means, they have to stay together, now more than ever. Holiday Rush is a story of tenacity and a man’s determination to give his family the best during the holidays. Moreover, the underlying story of sticking with family through thick and thin is quite marvelous. Overall, it is definitely one of the best movies to catch on Netflix, especially during the holidays.

Holidate (2020)

Holidate centers around the life of a single young woman, Sloane Benson (Emma Roberts). The holidays are approaching, and she’s under pressure from her family to find a long-term partner. That’s when she meets Jackson, a young man who is in the same boat. They agree to date for a year, but just to avoid pressure from their families. Sloane and Jackson’s relationship is non-sexual and non-committal, but feelings seem to creep, and they must now rethink their “holidate.”

Let it Snow (2019)

Let it Snow documents a snowstorm and how it changes the lives of the people in a small town forever. These changes happen around a small eatery central to the town, where characters find themselves during the storm. Let it Snow is a representation of how redefining holidays can be, as they offer the chance to rediscover one’s self and gain new experiences. Also about high school seniors, Let it Snow explores young love and its effect on people whose personalities are still forming. With an ensemble cast of young talents, it is one of the more interesting Netflix holiday movies tailored to teens and young adults.

[via]