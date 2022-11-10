Chris Brown may have had all the young ladies swooning back in the early 2000’s — but that didn’t stop him from making music that the entire family could enjoy. Back in 2007, he released his chart topping rendition of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” which was featured on the soundtrack of the film with same name.

On Thursday morning, the platinum selling songstress teased the idea of a potential new Christmas song for the upcoming holiday season. He took to his Instagram Stories to share the news with his 124 million followers, writing, “I’m making a new Christmas song this year! Been too long.” Chris continued the note, adding, “It’s giving Christmas.”

Chris Brown

The news comes months after the 33-year old star complained about the lack of media coverage for his tenth studio album Breezy. “SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it). Chris drops album…[cricket emojis],” he wrote.

Despite the lack of coverage, his album went on to spawn several chart-topping singles, including “Call Me Everyday” with Wiz Kid, as well as a deluxe version of the critically acclaimed project. During a June 2022 interview with Real 92.3’s Big Boy, CB shared, ”I feel like the project and actually doing that and getting on the road, that’s not the work. I feel like that’s the good part. The work, for me, would be trying to build it up like ‘Hey guess what? It’s the best album you ever heard’. That would be work for me. People know my body of work now, and hopefully I don’t miss with this, but I don’t think I am.”

He added, “Even when this album drops, I know that people gon’ have their own favorites. So with whatever is in the majority, it gives me a wide range. I kind of pick the songs that I think that I know that they’re going to like but if there’s a wild card, we’ll adjust it… because it’s basically — you’re doing it for them anyways.”

Share your thoughts on a possible Chris Brown Christmas project below.