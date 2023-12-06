Adidas Holiday Gift Guide For The Sneakerhead In Your Life

Overall, Adidas is one of the best brands in the entire game when it comes to sneakers. Although they may not be as popular as Nike or Jordan Brand, they still have some iconic silhouettes. In fact, Adidas has had a big year in terms of its iconic offerings. For instance, we got to see the return of the Samba. This was great for sneakers, and ultimately, they showed out. Now, we are here with a gift guide for the Holidays, and everything here is Adidas

Adidas NMD S1 "Bliss"

Image via Stadium Goods

Firstly, we begin with the Adidas NMD S1 in this nice and neutral "Bliss" color scheme. Overall, this is a cool return for the NMD. Although it is much different than the original NMD, it is still a shoe that fans can get behind. There is a chunky midsole to it with a primeknit upper. It helps fit a dad shoe aesthetic while also maintaining the sleek qualities of the NMD line.

Forum 84 Low "Bape 30th Anniversary Green Camo"

Image via Stadium Goods

Secondly, we have an incredible collaboration between Adidas and Bape. This comes on the Adidas Forum 84 Low in "Green Camo." If you know anything about Bape, you know that their camo is iconic. Fans can recognize it from anywhere and it works extremely well on the Forum Low. Adidas and Bape continue to showcase their chemistry with these collaborations, and we're glad to see them continuing their partnership. If you have a loved one who loves Adidas and Bape, this might be the shoe for them.

Samba OG "White/Black"

Image via Stadium Goods

From there, we have the Samba OG which is the shoe that has really become a standout of the entire year. With this list, we decided to highlight the white and black color scheme. Of course, this is one of the best color schemes of this shoe as it is just classic. If you want to get your favorite person something simple and fashionable, these are a great way to go.

Adidas Orketro "Sean Wotherspoon - Off White"

Image via Stadium Goods

Subsequently, we bring you another collaboration. This time with the likes of Sean Wotherspoon. Wotherspoon has been with Adidas for a few years at this point and he has delivered some colorful shoes. However, on the Adidas Orketro, he offers up a neutral scheme that works wonders. This shoe is very much like the Ozweego in the sense that it is a sleek yet chunky shoe. This is something that fits with current trends and a lot of sneakerheads would be excited to own a pair.

Adidas Response CL "Bad Bunny - Black"

Image via Stadium Goods

Lastly, we have this collaboration between Bad Bunny and Adidas. Bad Bunny is a cultural icon at this point, and his collab with Adidas was certainly something that fans were excited about. With the Response CL, the artist has knocked it out of the park. Especially when you consider this all-black colorway. It is sleek, stealthy, and most importantly, stylish. If you like crossovers, then this could be the shoe for you.

Let us know which of these shoes is your favorite, in the comments section below.

