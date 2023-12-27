Bobby Shmurda Shares Wild Videos From His Christmas In Dubai

Bobby was living his best life this week.

Despite his notorious prison sentence which robbed him of much of his career momentum, Bobby Shmurda appears to still be living his best life. While many are gathered around their family for the holiday season, Bobby is currently hanging out in Dubai. Fans know that because he shared a series of wild videos to his Instagram story. They documented exactly how he's spending the holiday season out there. Three of the videos were assembled into an Instagram post which fans reacted to in the comments.

"his new music kinda a*s but i’m happy he living good after jail," one of the top comments reads in support of the rapper. Throughout the comments plenty of fans take the opportunity to show their love for Bobby. "he ducked off cause he got hella life to live 🙌, i fw it," and "From the cells to the sea shells of Dubai" two other comments read. Check out the trio of hilarious clips and all the fan reactions to them below.

Bobby Shmurda's Holiday In Dubai

Lats month, DJ Akademiks revealed some interesting information about what he had to go through to get an interview with Bobby Shmurda. Right after the rapper was released from jail he was a hot commodity for rap blogs. So Akademiks had to prove he was serious to get an interview. "Yo, I waited... I think, like, ten hours for Bobby Shmurda when he just got out. I slept at the studio waiting for this n*gga. They kept telling me, 'Oh, his jet is coming.' They're like, 'Yo, when he lands, he wants to pull right up there.' I'm like, 'Can't you just tell me when he's actually even here?' They're like, 'Nah, yo, just be on standby," Ak explained.

Shmurda has been traveling quite a bit since being released from prison. In addition to Dubai, he's also made his impact while on stops in London and Paris earlier this year. What do you think of the videos of Bobby Shmurda living his best life in Dubai during the holidays? Let us know in the comment section below.

