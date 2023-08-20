Bobby Shmurda Wipes Out While Partying

It all got a little too much for Bobby Shmurda recently, as a newly released video shows him falling over while partying with a group of women. While holding a bottle of champagne and surrounded by women, Shmurda briefly disappears from view as he appears to slip and fall. While the various partygoers appear briefly concerned for Shmurda, he quickly pops back up and immediately goes back to partying.

Of course, Shmurda has been living large as of late. Working backward, he was recently seen going absolutely ham at a 50 Cent concert. Before that, he was partying his way across Europe. In London, he found time to boogie with Fabolous and Giggs. Meanwhile, he made a big show of popping champagne bottles while in Paris. In short, everything is coming up Bobby right now. And going down Bobby too, if you want to count the whole falling over thing.

Shmurda Has Wisdom For His Fans

But aside from the partying, Shmurda also shared some wisdom with his last month. “Hey guys, once you pass 21, you can’t have opps bro,” he said. “You too old for opps. You too old for opps when you pass 21 guys. You gotta be getting businesses and shit, bro. Not you got some fucking opps.” He continued: “If you 30 and you telling me about some opps, get ya dumbass on. Ya big stupid ass. Too old for opps. You supposed to be cleaned up. If you bossing like you say you bossing. I’m just saying.”

This comes after Shmurda said he wasn’t even that much of a fan of rap culture. “Rap is supposed to be telling muthafuckas to go from negative to positive, coming from poverty to go to riches…and how to stay in that and how to change,” he continued. “That’s the shit that I want to hear. I wanna hear about living life. “I don’t know nothing about no rappers,” he added. “[The] only time I listen to rap is when I’m in the club.”

