Bobby Shmurda Pops Champagne In Paris

Bobby Shmurda’s living large these days, moving away from the rap game but still making sure his name isn’t forgotten. After all that he’s been through and many years of fans clamoring for his freedom, it’s still heartening to see him enjoy life. Maybe he’s still looking for his hat, though, because he recently hit up the City of Love and posed in front of the Eiffel Tower. To celebrate his Paris visit, the rapper got on the shoulders of an unspecified man, perhaps a local or just someone traveling with him. Moreover, he had a bottle of champagne and popped it all over the street amid incoming traffic.

Furthermore, his friend didn’t pass up the opportunity, and it was actually Bobby Shmurda who got off, not even waiting until he told him to do so. Before that, though, the man took a couple of swigs from the bottle and seemed to be enjoying himself a lot. The Brooklyn native shouted out another city legend (and the city of Paris itself) with his background music choice for the clip. Of course, what else was he going to play if not Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “N***as In Paris?”

Bobby Shmurda Hits Up Paris With Some Champagne

However, it’s not like Bobby Shmurda’s media presence is entirely flexes and lavish times. For example, during a recent podcast interview, he wanted to specifically reach out to fans with some general but important life advice. Overall, the 29-year-old wants people to avoid negative criticism or situations by not basing themselves on what people say. He’s learned a lot throughout his life, especially when it comes to picking your battles and putting yourself first.

Meanwhile, Bobby might not be as prolific or hard-working of a rapper as he once was, but he still has a valuable perspective. Hopefully he continues to share that wisdom with others, especially a younger generation that might not know about his story. More importantly, though, hopefully he just keeps enjoying life as he should. On that note, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Bobby Shmurda.

