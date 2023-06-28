Early in his young career Bobby Shmurda definitely made some pretty major mistakes he likely regrets. Thankfully. he’s learned from much of that and now he’s trying to spread that wisdom to fans. In an interview on The Pivot podcast, Bobby dispensed some wisdom he’s learned with age. He advised fans on how to walk away from harmful situations and not be hurt by what people say. Instead, he says he now knows better than to take the bait and can choose to just move on with his life.

Fans in the comments were quick to praise Bobby Shmurda for his maturity. “This is growth. Maturity comes with time, errors, pain, reflection, and detachment. The lessons become wisdom,” one comment reads. “The mentality of a grown man that knows his worth, I hope he teaches the youth that looks up to him,” another says. Fans hope that Bobby’s message will resonate with younger rappers and prevent them from getting into the same kind of trouble that he did.

Bobby Shmurda Gives Some Advice

Recently, Bobby Shmurda received a cosign from Boosie Badazz. Boosie called Bobby “one of the realest” young rappers out right now. He’s also been very vocal recently about Gunna, Young Thug, and the YSL RICO case. He recently dropped a freestyle where he took aim at those that choose to snitch. While he doesn’t mention Gunna by name many fans were able to connect the dots. Later in the freestyle he also expresses his desire for Young Thug to be freed. It’s far from the only time he’s made his thoughts on the matter clear.

Bobby Shmurda also reacted to Gunna’s first public appearance since his plea deal. He showed up at an NBA playoff game between the Celtics and Heat last month. Shmurda expressed his disbelief that Gunna would do that while Young Thug is still in jail. What do you think of Bobby Shmurda’s advice to younger artists about walking away from fights? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Bobby Shmurda Should Cool It With Rap Criticisms, Charlamagne Tha God Says

[Via]