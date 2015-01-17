eiffel tower
- MusicBobby Shmurda Pops Champagne In ParisHe was probably traveling to find his hat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureEiffel Tower Closes Ahead Of Paris Coronavirus ShutdownThe Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, and the Palace of Versailles are among the Paris landmarks that have closed ahead of France's coronavirus shutdown.By Lynn S.
- Music VideosCardi B Shows Up To Paris Fashion Week Disguised In Full Body SuitHiding in plain sight.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music2 Chainz Pledges To Save Atlanta's "Pink Trap House" From DemolitionThe Pink Trap House has been a beacon in 2 Chainz' community fundraising efforts.By Devin Ch
- NewsLiane V "Losing Track" VideoCheck out Lianne V's video for her new track "Losing Track." By hnhh
- NewsMigos Visit The Eiffel Tower In ParisWatch Migos visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris for the first time ever.By Kevin Goddard