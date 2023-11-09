DJ Akademiks Waited 10 Hours & Slept In The Studio For Bobby Shmurda Interview

DJ Akademiks hás his fair share of controversies and feuds, but you can't deny that he's a pretty hardworking commentator. Moreover, given his expansive reach, his notoriety, and his pulse on what's hot right now, it's no wonder that he would go to great lengths to give his viewers some timely content. Recently, the former Everyday Struggle host spoke to Bradley Martyn about one particular instance where he went really far to secure an important interview. Right when Bobby Shmurda got out of jail, he claimed that he waited about ten hours and slept in the studio in order to land a conversation with him.

"Yo, I waited... I think, like, ten hours for Bobby Shmurda when he just got out," DJ Akademiks told Martyn. "I slept at the studio waiting for this n***a. They kept telling me, 'Oh, his jet is coming.' They're like, 'Yo, when he lands, he wants to pull right up there.' I'm like, 'Can't you just tell me when he's actually even here?' They're like, 'Nah, yo, just be on standby.' Alright... The artist feels like the business doesn't exist without them. And partially, they're right. But because of that inflated self-importance, like, what intuitively happens is that they pretty much start devaluing everyone's contributions. Yeah, of course, [it's ego s**t.] Most egotistical- I can't figure out no other genre where there's a complete selfishness."

Of course, these days, DJ Akademiks is more well-known for his beefs than for his interviews, at least as of very recently. For example, he and Saucy Santana have been going at it quite heavily these past few weeks, and that feud has a lot of other people involved. Its origins stem from Ak's comments on Yung Miami, and it's drawn others like Wack 100 and even Queen Latifah into the crossfire, too. We don't doubt for a second that he didn't have to do a lot of waiting on these disses.

Meanwhile, the "Hot N***a" MC is living life pretty under the radar these days, at least when it comes to music releases and beefs. He's just enjoying his freedom, having fun, and trying to improve his lifestyle commitments. Hopefully the New York native doesn't leave more people waiting on him at a party. Jokes aside, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Bobby Shmurda and DJ Akademiks.

