- MusicDJ Akademiks Waited 10 Hours & Slept In The Studio For Bobby Shmurda InterviewThis was back when the New York rapper had just gotten out of jail, and Ak had to prove that he was really serious about talking to him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsNao Flaunts Her Beautiful Voice On Brand New Track "Wait"Nao continues to tease the release of her new album "And Then Life Was Beautiful."By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Teases "Eternal Atake": "Why Not Wait A Little Longer"Is it finally coming?By Alex Zidel
- NewsChantel Jeffries Drops New Single "Wait" Featuring OffsetChantel Jeffries drops off her debut track. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentChantel Jeffries Signs Record Deal With Label 10:22 PM, Offset Graces First Single10:22 pm just signed its first artist. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicFrank Ocean's "Endless" Vinyls Have Finally Shipped After November Pre-OrderThe endless wait for physical copies of Frank Ocean's "Endless" is over.By Alex Zidel