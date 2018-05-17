sleeping
- MusicDJ Akademiks Waited 10 Hours & Slept In The Studio For Bobby Shmurda InterviewThis was back when the New York rapper had just gotten out of jail, and Ak had to prove that he was really serious about talking to him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBrittany Renner Reveals Downside Of Being With Three Men In A DayThe model, media personality, and reality television star unfortunately learned the hard way that people have to be careful with each other.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Appears At YNW Melly Trial, Gets Annoyed With Man Sleeping During TestimonyBoosie has previously been in Melly's shoes, as he was found not guilty of murder back in 2012.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Reveals How He Decides Which Home To Sleep InWhen you have six different beds to choose from, how do you pick where you're going to rest?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAkademiks Falls Asleep Listening To Drake's "Certified Lover Boy"DJ Akademiks seemingly fell asleep a couple of times while live-streaming his reaction to Drake's "Certified Lover Boy."By Alex Zidel
- RandomWoman Steals $1 Million Worth Of Jewelry From Date While He Slept: ReportPolice in Atlanta are looking for a woman who stole $1 million worth of jewelry from a date.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsTed Cruz Gets Caught Sleeping On The JobTed Cruz got caught in 4K as he seemingly fell asleep during Biden's address.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Catches Rylo Rodriguez Sleeping While Standing UpFollowing a similar situation with 42 Dugg, Lil Baby's slump cam finds Rylo Rodriguez.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureMartin Scorcese Sleeping During Eminem's Oscars Performance Was HilariousEminem's performance wasn't enough to keep Martin Scorcese from dozing off.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSwae Lee Responds To Being Caught Taking A Snooze At SuperbowlSwae just needed quick re-energizing nap. By Noah C
- MusicChris Brown Cuddles Up With Newborn Son, Aeko, For NaptimeLike father, like son. By Noah C
- GramBow Wow Calls Cap On 50 Cent: "Don't Let Him Lie To Y'all, He Not Up!"Bow Wow knows 50 Cent wasn't ready for morning television.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJustin Bieber's Still Out Here Sleeping In His Hyperbaric Oxygen ChamberJustin Bieber's getting all the oxygen he needs. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Seemingly Falls Asleep In Car After Reported Suicide AttemptParis Jackson closed her eyes while her boyfriend pumped her gas.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyRapper Gunned Down By Police Who Found Him Napping In His CarOfficials said the 6 officers feared for their lives.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentNorth West Took A 30-Minute Nap On Kanye West's ShouldersKim Kardashian shared a cute photo of the father-daughter duo bonding.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Photo Of Kanye West Sleeping In The CarKanye West is just getting his Kanye Rest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Catches Kanye West Sleeping In Studio, Immediately Posts PhotoKanye West can truly sleep anywhere.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Posts Photo Recovering After Having "Sense Of Humor Removed"50 Cent has to be the most dramatic figure in hip-hop.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Gives Details Of His Arrest, Says Security Guard Swore At His WifeT.I. gives his side of the story. By Matthew Parizot