Slim Thug is a beloved Southern rapper from the 2000s and beyond, so he's used to some fan interactions and awkward situations here and there. But understandably, he draws the line at strangers allegedly following him around and sleeping near his property.

You may have seen how Slim Thug confronted a woman in his garage, but what you may not have seen is the backlash to the confrontation. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he took to social media to respond to folks who think he could've done more for her or been less rude.

"Aye, man, a message. To all you slow motherf***ers on here talking about, I should've did something for this homeless lady, this is not just a homeless lady," Slim Thug remarked online. "This is a f***ing stalker, this lady shows up to my gym when I have my kids with me. This lady is not just showing up and sleeping in my garage and I don't know her. She's showing up to my apartment and sleeping in my f***ing apartment, garage. Popping up everywhere I'm at.

"This is a f***ing stalker, you slow motherf***ers," he continued. "Y'all find her and get her the f**k away from me if y'all give a damn so much. Or y'all bring her to your house. Let her come sleep at your house. I don't give a damn what y'all say. I'm not having no compassion for no goddamn stalker. If you care, go find her, motherf***er. She be threatening me, all kinds of s**t on the motherf***ing Internet."

Slim Thug & Megan Thee Stallion

Elsewhere, Slim Thug is still crushing on Houston's queen. His recent interactions with Megan Thee Stallion threw fans for a loop on multiple occasions. Thug is quite the charmer and he's very interested in Meg, but it looks like they're just playing up the flirtations for social media.

Also, since Slim Thug went through an apartment robbery earlier this year, he is probably extra sensitive when it comes to unwanted visitors. As such, this response to this potentially scary situation is understandable, although empathy is always the greatest weapon.