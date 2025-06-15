Slim Thug is once again facing the unsettling realities of fame after discovering an alleged stalker asleep in his garage.

The Houston rapper filmed the encounter and shared it online, capturing his disbelief as he confronted the woman, who brought a suitcase and appeared to have settled in.

“How the hell did you get in here?” he asked.

The woman, seemingly disoriented, gathered her things as he pressed her for answers. He recognized her from previous encounters, noting she’d shown up at his gym and other places he frequented.

Her repeated appearances had become increasingly troubling, and this latest breach had pushed his concern to a breaking point.

“Why are you sleeping in my garage?” he snapped. “Stay the f### away from me. This s### is sick.”

The incident sparked renewed discussion about the dangers of celebrity stalking. Slim Thug revealed this wasn’t his first experience. A woman was arrested in 2023 exhibiting similar behavior. Each episode has heightened his sense of vulnerability.

Slim Thug’s Sleeping Fan

In April, Slim Thug was a victim of a burglary at his Houston Penthouse. He was attending the NCAA championship at the University of Houston. Thieves entered through a door and stole jewelry, cash, and other valuables.

He announced the return of his jewelry on April 21. While he thanked “God,” fans speculated whether local ties or behind-the-scenes negotiations played a part. The burglary remains unsolved.

These experiences highlight the growing need for security among public figures who remain active in their communities. Slim Thug’s composed but firm response reflects the emotional toll of protecting personal boundaries while staying connected to fans.

Slim Thug made one thing clear—respect for privacy must be non-negotiable. His latest incident with a crazy fan joins many other celebrities involved in similar situations this year such as Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and Baywatch's Alexandra Paul.