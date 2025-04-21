Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Slim Thug Rumors With A Playful Response

Megan Thee Stallion playfully trolled Slim Thug during her second performance at Coachella over the weekend. As caught by AllHipHop, the rapper shut down his theory that she has a crush on him after she decided to cover his songs, “Thug From Around The Way” and “Still Tippin'” last weekend.

While performing one of Slim Thug's songs during the latest performance, Megan made sure there would be no confusion going forward. “And no Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you,” she joked. “I just like your music.”

Slim Thug explained why he thinks Megan has a crush on him during a livestream on Instagram, last week. “If that ain’t a ‘I want you, daddy’ call, I don’t know what is,” he said at the time. “I know she got a crush on me by this point. She danced to two of my songs!” He also recalled her bringing out him out for a concert back in 2023. “She brought me out in Houston. I know she had a crush on me by this point," he said.

Thug continued: “So I’m just waiting on my day kid. I’m just waiting on her to come to Houston and hit my line like, ‘Hey I’m in the town pick me up,’ you know what I’m saying? It’s only a matter of time at this point. She brought me out in Houston—know she got a crush on me by this point she danced to two of my songs—I’ll say I’m in there.”

Megan Thee Stallion's Coachella Performance

MEGAN SO FUNNY CATCH IT SLIM THUG #MEGCHELLA pic.twitter.com/BmHpsdzXRJ — z ᥫ᭡. (@korriswilder) April 21, 2025

Covering songs by Slim Thug wasn't the only reason Megan Thee Stallion made headlines for her Coachella appearances. She also seemingly threw some shade at her long-time rival, Nicki Minaj, while dancing on stage. She did so by referencing her diss track, "Big Foot."