Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Slim Thug Rumors With A Playful Response

BY Cole Blake
Syndication: Savannah Morning News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. © Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Slim Thug was confident Megan Thee Stallion had a crush on him after her performance at Coachella, last weekend.

Megan Thee Stallion playfully trolled Slim Thug during her second performance at Coachella over the weekend. As caught by AllHipHop, the rapper shut down his theory that she has a crush on him after she decided to cover his songs, “Thug From Around The Way” and “Still Tippin'” last weekend.

While performing one of Slim Thug's songs during the latest performance, Megan made sure there would be no confusion going forward. “And no Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you,” she joked. “I just like your music.”

Slim Thug explained why he thinks Megan has a crush on him during a livestream on Instagram, last week. “If that ain’t a ‘I want you, daddy’ call, I don’t know what is,” he said at the time. “I know she got a crush on me by this point. She danced to two of my songs!” He also recalled her bringing out him out for a concert back in 2023. “She brought me out in Houston. I know she had a crush on me by this point," he said.

Thug continued: “So I’m just waiting on my day kid. I’m just waiting on her to come to Houston and hit my line like, ‘Hey I’m in the town pick me up,’ you know what I’m saying? It’s only a matter of time at this point. She brought me out in Houston—know she got a crush on me by this point she danced to two of my songs—I’ll say I’m in there.”

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s Steamy Coachella Photos Leave Torrey Craig Thirsty

Megan Thee Stallion's Coachella Performance

Covering songs by Slim Thug wasn't the only reason Megan Thee Stallion made headlines for her Coachella appearances. She also seemingly threw some shade at her long-time rival, Nicki Minaj, while dancing on stage. She did so by referencing her diss track, "Big Foot."

Looking ahead, Megan has capitalized on the popularity of her Coachella performances by announcing a new single, "Whenever." She shared artwork featuring the phrase, "It’s whatever b—-, it’s whenever h–!," on Instagram on Saturday while confirming the song will be dropping on Friday, April 25.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Single "Whenever" Amid Coachella Hype

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
