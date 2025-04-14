Megan Thee Stallion's Microphone Abruptly Cut During Coachella Performance

BY Cole Blake 880 Views
God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Megan Thee Stallion attends God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)
Megan Thee Stallion was among several artists to perform over the weekend including Travis Scott, Post Malone, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion had her microphone cut off while performing at Coachella on Sunday night, as seen in various videos on social media. According to SF Gate, she had just finished performing her hit song, "Big Ole Freak," and attempted to play "Mamushi" as she was pressured to get off the stage. “Don’t y’all do the hotties like that,” she said, about two minutes after the end of her set time. “Run ‘Mamushi’ back for the motherf—king hotties.” She concluded: “B*tch, they said we gotta go!” After about a minute passed without the microphone coming back on, she took a bow and left the stage.

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion don't seem to be taking the situation personally. "She went over her time. Someone else had to perform after her. There’s nothing to see here. Travis Scott was a bit late to his set but he was the headliner so he performed last," one user on Reddit wrote. Another added: "Coachella just super strict with their stage times which is GREAT as an attendee. Can plan for the performances like clockwork. She disrespected her guests by not getting them on in time tbh."

Megan Thee Stallion's Nicki Minaj Diss

Prior to her microphone cutting off, Megan Thee Stallion put together an electric performance at Coachella. At one point, she rapped as someone wearing what appeared to be a bigfoot costume danced behind her. Many fans interpreted this as a way of trolling Nicki Minaj, who released a diss track aimed at her called "Big Foot," last year. The two had been feuding since Megan teamed up with Cardi B for "WAP" in 2020. At the start of 2024, Megan dissed Nicki on her scathing track, "Hiss."

Megan Thee Stallion was one of numerous artists to perform at Coachella over the weekend. Others on the lineup included Post Malone, Charli XCX, Travis Scott, Clairo, and many more. The festival will continue with more performances, next weekend.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
