Megan Thee Stallion Receives Immense Praise For Dynamic Coachella Set

Indio, California practically belonged to Megan Thee Stallion on Sunday night during her electric Coachella set. The Houston femcee took centerstage at 8:35 on the main stage and made the most of her 50 minutes. Her performance was an absolute rollercoaster thanks to tons of surprise special guests and a not-so-subtle diss toward one of her female contemporaries. Stay tuned for the latter. But Megan Thee Stallion kept fans on the edge of their seats from the very beginning after bringing out 90s icon and luminary, Queen Latifah. The "Cobra" artist managed to segue "Plan B" into the New Jersey native's performance of "U.N.I.T.Y." The crowd went totally mad after she stepped into the spotlight, but this was just the start.

Next to appear would be current R&B star, Victoria Monet. They went on to provide a steamy display for their track "Spin" off of MEGAN. They were grabbing each other's hips, bumping and grinding on each other, and it was topped off with Monet parking it on Megan's lap. It was certainly a sexually empowering moment. Then, one of the key voices of the pop/R&B space of the 2000s, Ciara, would generate even more excitement. On the deluxe of her last album, Megan Thee Stallion sampled CiCi's hit "Goodies" on her track "Roc Steady."

Coachella 2025

Once again, she successfully transitioned from her track to another artist's record, allowing her guest to do her thing. The two hugged it out after performing side by side and it was a really sweet way to wrap things up. Instead, Megan didn't and even had one more trick up her sleeve. One of her final tracks that she got to play brought out backup dancers dressed in very hairy costumes.

Megan Thee Stallion Coachella