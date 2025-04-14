Megan Thee Stallion Receives Immense Praise For Dynamic Coachella Set

Indio, California practically belonged to Megan Thee Stallion on Sunday night during her electric Coachella set. The Houston femcee took centerstage at 8:35 on the main stage and made the most of her 50 minutes. Her performance was an absolute rollercoaster thanks to tons of surprise special guests and a not-so-subtle diss toward one of her female contemporaries. Stay tuned for the latter. But Megan Thee Stallion kept fans on the edge of their seats from the very beginning after bringing out 90s icon and luminary, Queen Latifah. The "Cobra" artist managed to segue "Plan B" into the New Jersey native's performance of "U.N.I.T.Y." The crowd went totally mad after she stepped into the spotlight, but this was just the start.
Next to appear would be current R&B star, Victoria Monet. They went on to provide a steamy display for their track "Spin" off of MEGAN. They were grabbing each other's hips, bumping and grinding on each other, and it was topped off with Monet parking it on Megan's lap. It was certainly a sexually empowering moment. Then, one of the key voices of the pop/R&B space of the 2000s, Ciara, would generate even more excitement. On the deluxe of her last album, Megan Thee Stallion sampled CiCi's hit "Goodies" on her track "Roc Steady."
Coachella 2025
Once again, she successfully transitioned from her track to another artist's record, allowing her guest to do her thing. The two hugged it out after performing side by side and it was a really sweet way to wrap things up. Instead, Megan didn't and even had one more trick up her sleeve. One of her final tracks that she got to play brought out backup dancers dressed in very hairy costumes.
Megan Thee Stallion Coachella
One would say that they were dressed as Bigfoot. You may be asking, "Why is that important?" Well, if you remember, in early 2024, Meg and Nicki Minaj were going back and forth with diss tracks such as "HISS" and the latter's "Big Foot." The latter of those two were widely panned by spectators and led to Megan taking the win. She decided to take one more victory lap during her time at Coachella by dancing provocatively (and a little disrespectfully) in front of said Bigfoot dancers. Fans have been absolutely losing their minds over this. "Y’ALL SEEING THIS SH*T?? #MEGCHELLA" one ecstatic person wrote on X. "I’m sorry, pink wing could nevaaaaa" another added while taking a dig at Nicki. Megan's performance wasn't perfect, though, as she was experiencing mic issues and was even cut off early to allow for Post Malone to start his set. But those minor mistakes do not take away from her powerful and thrilling all-women show.