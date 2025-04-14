Fans Believe Megan Thee Stallion Subtly Dissed Nicki Minaj During Her Coachella Performance

Megan Thee Stallion's performance at Coachella has fans thinking she trolled Nicki Minaj by bringing someone who appeared to be in a bigfoot costume on stage. Nicki dropped a diss track titled, "Big Foot," during their fiery feud, last year.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of the performance on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "Meg is everything yall want yall fav to be as an entertainer which is why yall hate so hard . She can rap . She can dance . She has stage presence. She’s pretty AF … and she had a likable attitude," one user wrote. Others were more critical of the move. "i love meg dont get me wrong.. but its literally been a year and some change since that beef with her and nicki.. it wouldve been funny if she did it last year on tour," another user commented.

Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj Beef

Megan The Stallion and Nicki Minaj originally began as collaborators, working together on the hit song, "Hot Girl Summer," in 2019. A few months after Megan teamed up with Cardi B for "WAP," in 2020, Nicki unfollowed her on social media, before eventually shading her on the song, "Seeing Green." At the start of 2024, Megan dissed Nicki on her scathing track, "Hiss." “These h–s don’t be mad at Megan, these h–s mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start/ B—h, you a p—y, never finna check me/ Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won’t address me,” she rapped on the track. Nicki then fired back with "Big Foot."

Megan The Stallion suggested that the two won't be reconciling anytime soon during an interview with Billboard, last year. "I still to this day don’t know what the problem is," she said at the time. "I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is."