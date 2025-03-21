Megan Thee Stallion Is Hoping For A Doechii Collab On Her Next Album

Doechii may be getting a lot of flack from haters these days, but it surely feels less significant amid a lot more love, development, and pressure from everyone else. One aspect of her skyrocketing career that many listeners are curious about is how she will "fit in" with other femcees, which is a bit of a dismissive notion boxing all female rappers into the same box. Nevertheless, at least the Tampa native has another superstar in her corner. During a recent livestream with fans, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that a collaboration with her is one of the things she wants to manifest the most for her next project.

"I see Doechii, b***h, I love Doechii," Megan Thee Stallion remarked of the ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL creative. "I do want to do a song with Doechii. That is on my album wishlist. But I really have no song right now. "I feel like Doechii is the kind of person that you’d have to be in the studio to make a song with. I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over. Also, challenging myself to rap over beats I would not normally rap over, without losing myself."

Doechii New Album

Given that they have skill sets and interests in common – plus their track record of other female collabs – these two might spark magic in the studio together. This joins other developments that bode well for Meg's next album. Plies, for example, recently, dropped his copyright lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion over her "Wanna Be" collab with GloRilla and Cardi B that sampled Soulja Boy. Hopefully that experience prevents more sample clearance misunderstandings in the future.