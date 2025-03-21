Megan Thee Stallion Is Hoping For A Doechii Collab On Her Next Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
NBA: Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls
Dec 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With new records allegedly on the way from both femcees, Doechii and Megan Thee Stallion might have multiple link-ups.

Doechii may be getting a lot of flack from haters these days, but it surely feels less significant amid a lot more love, development, and pressure from everyone else. One aspect of her skyrocketing career that many listeners are curious about is how she will "fit in" with other femcees, which is a bit of a dismissive notion boxing all female rappers into the same box. Nevertheless, at least the Tampa native has another superstar in her corner. During a recent livestream with fans, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that a collaboration with her is one of the things she wants to manifest the most for her next project.

"I see Doechii, b***h, I love Doechii," Megan Thee Stallion remarked of the ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL creative. "I do want to do a song with Doechii. That is on my album wishlist. But I really have no song right now. "I feel like Doechii is the kind of person that you’d have to be in the studio to make a song with. I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over. Also, challenging myself to rap over beats I would not normally rap over, without losing myself."

Doechii New Album

Given that they have skill sets and interests in common – plus their track record of other female collabs – these two might spark magic in the studio together. This joins other developments that bode well for Meg's next album. Plies, for example, recently, dropped his copyright lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion over her "Wanna Be" collab with GloRilla and Cardi B that sampled Soulja Boy. Hopefully that experience prevents more sample clearance misunderstandings in the future.

Meanwhile, Doechii will definitely drop a new album later in 2025, which will be her studio debut. Her previous mixtape won Best Rap Album at the Grammys this year, so who knows what a big debut will yield? It's also a good opportunity for Megan Thee Stallion to hop on, although this hypothetical collab would likely feel welcome on either femcee's records. In any case, we're keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that any link-up lives up to its potential.

