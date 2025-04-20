Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Single "Whenever" Amid Coachella Hype

Megan Thee Stallion may still have some legal fallout to handle in her previous case against Tory Lanez, but she seems committed to her music career above all else. For those fans hoping for new Tina Snow in 2025, she aimed to please by announcing the new single "Whenever" for a Friday, April 25 release.

You can presave the track by checking out the Houston femcee's Instagram story, and fans are very excited to hear what she has in store. Some die-hards even noticed the cover art for this single resembles that of her debut commercial mixtape, 2019's Fever, which is very good news for fans of Meg's more raw and hard-hitting material.

Megan Thee Stallion Doechii Collab

Whatever shape "Whenever" takes, we're here for it if it's quality. This is also a very opportune time for this announcement, as Megan Thee Stallion has another Coachella set to rock later today (Sunday, April 20).

What's more is that Megan has exciting collaborations on the way, or at least, that's what she's manifesting. She recently hinted at a Doechii link-up during an Instagram Live session.

"I see Doechii, b***h, I love Doechii," Megan Thee Stallion said of Doechii's talent. "I do want to do a song with Doechii. That is on my album wishlist. But I really have no song right now. "I feel like Doechii is the kind of person that you’d have to be in the studio to make a song with. I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over. Also, challenging myself to rap over beats I would not normally rap over, without losing myself."

Meanwhile, as you can probably imagine, the 30-year-old does this all while looking stunning in the process, and even NBA players can't help but marvel at her beauty. We can only imagine she will pop out with force yet again to wrap up her Coachella slot this year.

With all this in mind, hopefully this new Megan Thee Stallion single "Whenever" previews something big on the horizon, although we wouldn't mind if she just drops bangers when she pleases and basks in her hard work.