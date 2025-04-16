Slim Thug Thinks Megan Thee Stallion Is Crushing On Him After Coachella Nod

BY Caroline Fisher 510 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Slim Thug Megan Thee Stallion Crushing Gossip News
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 14: (L-R) Lil' Keke, Megan Thee Stallion and Slim Thug perform onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Toyota Center on June 14, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Social media users can't help but wonder if Slim Thug is reading way too far into Megan Thee Stallion's nod.

It's no secret that Slim Thug has a bit of a crush on Megan Thee Stallion, and recently, he revealed why he thinks the feeling could be mutual. During a livestream earlier this week, he pointed out that the femcee danced to two of his songs onstage at Coachella, where she was joined by Ciara, Queen Latifah, and Victoria Monét. For this reason, he's convinced the "Hiss" artist wants him.

“Did ya’ll see the stallion dancing to ‘Thug From Around The Way’ and ‘Still Tippin’? If that ain’t a ‘Hey, I want you daddy’ call, I don’t know what is,” he said. “So, I’m just waiting on my day. I’m just waiting for her to come to Houston to hit my line, ‘Hey, I’m in the town, pick me up.’ It’s only a matter of time at this point… I know she got a crush on me by this point. She just danced to two of my songs? I say I’m in there. I think I’m in there, what ya’ll think?”

Read More: Slim Thug Breaks Silence After Losing Valuables In Apartment Burglary

Slim Thug & Megan Thee Stallion

“I probably can’t keep her, I ain’t gon’ lie, she a lot of energy. I can tell from the twerking,” he added, “I ain’t gone let her kill me, I can’t pop a viagra every day, goddam, but we can have a good time. I’ll catch you in the city.” While Slim Thug certainly seems hopeful, fans aren't convinced that he's not just reading into the nod entirely too much. "Lmfaoooooo unk she was paying homage," one Instagram user writes in the Live Bitez comments section. "If delusional was a person 😂❤️," someone else says.

It's unclear whether or not Meg would ever consider giving Slim Thug a chance. He has been one of her fiercest defenders throughout her many controversies, however. When she admitted that she lied to Gayle King about the nature of her relationship with Tory Lanez last year, for example, he had her back.

Read More: Slim Thug Can't Believe Dawn Robinson Has Been Living Out Of Her Car For Years

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Music Slim Thug Defends Megan Thee Stallion After She Lied During ABC Interview 2.5K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Music Megan Thee Stallion’s Dance Moves Leave Slim Thug In Awe At Houston Show: Watch 3.7K
Slim Thug Breaks Silence Burglary Hip Hop News Music Slim Thug Breaks Silence After Losing Valuables In Apartment Burglary 1289
House Of BET - Day 3 Music Slim Thug Reveals Why He's So Adamant That Tory Lanez Did Shoot Megan Thee Stallion 2.1K