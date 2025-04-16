Slim Thug Thinks Megan Thee Stallion Is Crushing On Him After Coachella Nod

It's no secret that Slim Thug has a bit of a crush on Megan Thee Stallion, and recently, he revealed why he thinks the feeling could be mutual. During a livestream earlier this week, he pointed out that the femcee danced to two of his songs onstage at Coachella, where she was joined by Ciara, Queen Latifah, and Victoria Monét. For this reason, he's convinced the "Hiss" artist wants him.

“Did ya’ll see the stallion dancing to ‘Thug From Around The Way’ and ‘Still Tippin’? If that ain’t a ‘Hey, I want you daddy’ call, I don’t know what is,” he said. “So, I’m just waiting on my day. I’m just waiting for her to come to Houston to hit my line, ‘Hey, I’m in the town, pick me up.’ It’s only a matter of time at this point… I know she got a crush on me by this point. She just danced to two of my songs? I say I’m in there. I think I’m in there, what ya’ll think?”

Slim Thug & Megan Thee Stallion

“I probably can’t keep her, I ain’t gon’ lie, she a lot of energy. I can tell from the twerking,” he added, “I ain’t gone let her kill me, I can’t pop a viagra every day, goddam, but we can have a good time. I’ll catch you in the city.” While Slim Thug certainly seems hopeful, fans aren't convinced that he's not just reading into the nod entirely too much. "Lmfaoooooo unk she was paying homage," one Instagram user writes in the Live Bitez comments section. "If delusional was a person 😂❤️," someone else says.