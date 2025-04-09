Slim Thug Breaks Silence After Losing Valuables In Apartment Burglary

Recently, Slim Thug popped out to support the University of Houston Cougars during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship in San Antonio. Unfortunately, however, his penthouse ended up getting broken into while he was gone. The rapper took to social media earlier this week to share the upsetting news, revealing that the suspects made off with his jewelry.

“Petty thieves hit a good lick, man,” he began. “They got me for my jewelry. I was slipping.” According to Slim Thug, he has surveillance footage of the suspects, who he described simply as four “Black dudes.” At the time of writing, no arrests have been made. While he seemed frustrated for obvious reasons, he did go on to confirm that he has insurance. This will help cover at least some of his losses. He says that instead of using the insurance payout on jewelry, he plans to use it to purchase cars.

Slim Thug Burglary

“I had insurance but not enough for all my sh*t,” he said. “I had too much sh*t. To cover all my sh*t would have been $10,000 a month on insurance. So I didn’t have all my sh*t. But they ain’t get all my sh*t either though.” Slim Thug went on, questioning how the thieves were able to get in. This isn't the first upsetting situation he's spoken on in recent weeks, however. Last month, the Houston performer weighed in on Dawn Robinson's revelation that she'd been living out of her car.