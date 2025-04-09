Slim Thug Breaks Silence After Losing Valuables In Apartment Burglary

BY Caroline Fisher 690 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Slim Thug Breaks Silence Burglary Hip Hop News
HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 17: &lt;&gt; at NRG Park on November 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Fortunately for Slim Thug, he has insurance, which will help by covering at least some of the rapper's losses.

Recently, Slim Thug popped out to support the University of Houston Cougars during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship in San Antonio. Unfortunately, however, his penthouse ended up getting broken into while he was gone. The rapper took to social media earlier this week to share the upsetting news, revealing that the suspects made off with his jewelry.

“Petty thieves hit a good lick, man,” he began. “They got me for my jewelry. I was slipping.” According to Slim Thug, he has surveillance footage of the suspects, who he described simply as four “Black dudes.” At the time of writing, no arrests have been made. While he seemed frustrated for obvious reasons, he did go on to confirm that he has insurance. This will help cover at least some of his losses. He says that instead of using the insurance payout on jewelry, he plans to use it to purchase cars.

Read More: Slim Thug Can't Believe Dawn Robinson Has Been Living Out Of Her Car For Years

Slim Thug Burglary

“I had insurance but not enough for all my sh*t,” he said. “I had too much sh*t. To cover all my sh*t would have been $10,000 a month on insurance. So I didn’t have all my sh*t. But they ain’t get all my sh*t either though.” Slim Thug went on, questioning how the thieves were able to get in. This isn't the first upsetting situation he's spoken on in recent weeks, however. Last month, the Houston performer weighed in on Dawn Robinson's revelation that she'd been living out of her car.

It left Slim Thug outraged, and prompted him to argue that labels shouldn't own artists' masters for over five years. "Never should she do that. Look at the hits she made," he said. "Off them hits, she should still be getting enough money to pay some rent around this b*tch. I get a monthly check, every month. If them people owned their sh*t, they would be able to pay for something with their check."

Read More: Slim Thug Reveals Why He's So Adamant That Tory Lanez Did Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

[Via][Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans Music Slim Thug Can't Believe Dawn Robinson Has Been Living Out Of Her Car For Years 2.2K
Dawn Robinson Ex Offers Job Music News Music Dawn Robinson’s Ex-Husband Offers Her Hospitality Job After Learning She Lives In Her Car 5.1K
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Music Slim Thug Bashes Fans For Assuming Jay-Z Allegations Are True 1350
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Music Slim Thug Defends Megan Thee Stallion After She Lied During ABC Interview 2.5K