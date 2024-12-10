Slim Thug Bashes Fans For Assuming JAY-Z Allegations Are True

He's not sold on Hov's guilt.

Slim Thug has got a lot to say. The rapper goes viral every few months for giving his two cents on a controversy. He's spoke on everything from Megan Thee Stallion to the notion that he's made more than any other rapper off mixtapes. Slim Thug's latest topic of discussion, though, is his most grave yet. He addressed the rape allegations that have been made against JAY-Z on Sunday. Hov was accused of assaulting a teenage girl alongside Diddy at a 2000 VMAs after party. Thug doesn't buy it, though.

Slim Thug took to Instagram Live to air out his thoughts on the situation. Simply put, he doesn't think JAY-Z is guilty. "JAY-Z is not guilty," he asserted. "I don't believe that sh*t." Slim Thug then broadened the topic, and addressed the reason he believes Hov and Diddy are being targeted. "We'll continue to see motherf*ckers try to take down Black billionaires," the rapper posited. "And everybody gonna cheer him on. For allegations. No criminal cases or none of that sh*t." Thug then delved into his experiences with lawyers, and the ways in which they allegedly operate.

Slim Thug Believes JAY-Z Is Being Targeted

"I been telling y'all how them lawyers do," Slim Thug noted. "They try and get money. Get motherf*ckers to settle cuse they know public opinion gon' kill them anyway. Whether you innocent or not." Thug feels that blogs and various media outlets make it so that an allegation is enough to cause damage to a public persona. "By the time the blogs get done," he added. "Sheesh. That sh*t all fake anyway." Slim Thug had a similar stance when Diddy was first accused of assault and sexual harassment. The rapper scolded the hip hop community for writing the Bad Boy mogul off after decades of impactful work.