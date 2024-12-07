Slim Thug Hopes That Drake Beats UMG & Spotify In Their Legal Dispute

Another point for Team Drizzy's board.

One of the most controversial chapters of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle actually has nothing to do with it. Instead, it's about the latter filing a legal petition against Universal Music Group and Spotify. The 6ix God accused UMG (his label) and the streaming service of artificially boosting Kendrick's "Not Like Us" diss track against Drizzy, and this move caused a firestorm within hip-hop culture and beyond. But some folks out there are all for it, such as Slim Thug.

"Drake suing them people? I hope the n***a win," Slim Thug expressed during a recent Instagram Live session. "'Cause they say, if he sue them people, them labels gon' have to FDCA-approve that s**t, however you say that s**t, whatever it is. So they can stop them from f***ing buying up all the playlist, the major labels. He ain't lying, though. Drake ain't lying. Them n***as be buying that s**t up."

Slim Thug Speaks On Drake's Petition

"I don't think [that's what the petition's about]," Slim Thug answered when his friend asked whether Drake's petition relates to Kendrick Lamar accusing him of inappropriate behavior with minors, and about how Drizzy's own team probably ran numbers up artificially or benefitted from that alleged practice. "I think he's suing Universal for running up old boy's numbers. Yeah, I don't know. I'm sure he know because he probably benefitted off of that s**t for so long, working with old boy. So that's good, though, yeah, get all that s**t out the way. Let the independent n***as get back up, 'cause they got that s**t so monopolized. Yeah, I hope the n***a wins. S**t, I hope we can be independent and don't have to deal with all of those labels buying all the playlists up. This s**t for sale. Ain't nothing real no more. Everything is motherf***ing fake now."

Elsewhere, Drake is also thinking about where else to get his money, as he allegedly considering buying shares in Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt that previously belonged to Dame Dash. So he's not just placing all his bets on this petition. But as much as Slim Thug knows how good this specific move could be for the industry at large, it will still be a huge risk, not as simple of a solution as he assumes, and a massive backpedal from one of the industry's most profitable leaders.