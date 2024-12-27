Drake's Mom Delivers Inspiring Speech That Has Him Ready To Take On UMG And Kendrick Lamar

Drake revealed why this is so during his "Drizzmas Giveaway."

The entire UMG/Spotify/iHeartMedia/Kendrick Lamar legal bout remains a looming cloud over Drake's head. That's especially true because this is effectively how the Canadian superstar is deciding to carry out his beef with Lamar. As you all know by now, he's filed pre-action petitions against the aforementioned bodies (although not really his biggest foe) for defamation and artificially boosting streams for "Not Like Us." As it stands, Drake's time in court is on hold, as there was a scheduling mishap that caused for things to be shelved last-minute. In the end, the Texas hearing, which involves UMG and iHeart, will instead take place on January 13. It will surely be an interesting 24 hours following that date, but for now we will have to sit patiently.

However, what we can do is speculate and discuss what this could mean for Drake going forward. Overall, it's pretty clear that nothing can truly stop The Boy from success. But we would have to imagine that if he loses this case or it doesn't proceed toward a lawsuit, this could really put a damper on his image. However, we feel that even if he wins, the internet is still going to tear him to shreds for not actually confronting Lamar "head on." We would also have to imagine though that the staunchest Drake supporters are going back him up regardless, though.

Drake's Mom Encourages Everyone To Have Hope

Being such a big artist is certainly playing in Drake's favor, as well as enduring a lot of backlash over the course of his career. Those fans are huge, but Drizzy feels that someone else is even more crucial to where he is now. That would be his mother, Sandi, who was also on his recent "Drizzmas Giveaway." He especially feels he can withstand "one man to the biggest corporation" after a speech she gave.