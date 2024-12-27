Drake Almost Says "F*** Kendrick Lamar" While Reading A Fan Letter During Adin Ross' Stream

BYZachary Horvath1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards
Apr 24, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Rapper Drake looks on from courtside during the game between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 106-99, and lead the series 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
As you can imagine, people were ready with jokes.

Last night, Drake and Adin Ross helped spread some Christmas cheer. The two respective powerhouses joined forces for what they called the "Drizzmas Giveaway." Sponsored by Stake and being dubbed "the biggest streaming giveaway of all time," they were gifting some serious prizes. A vacation, a Lamborghini or G-Wagon, a year of rent for two people, and large cash amounts were just a few eye-popping things folks could win. It premiered on Kick, Adin's streaming partner, at 8 p.m. ET on December 26 and over 180,000 tuned in within the first hour.

Overall, it was a major success for that reason alone. However, the livestream has been spawning some discourse-inducing clips in the process. Drake shouted out Future after their recent divide, as well as Tory Lanez and Lil Durk amid their legal situations. Same went for Young Thug, who Drizzy is particularly excited to see back in rapping shape. "I can't wait for new Young Thug music. Welcome home, Thug," he said. Furthermore, The Boy was once again hyping up his and PARTYNEXTDOOR's upcoming collaborative album that seems like it will actually arrive by sometime next year.

Read More: Drake Says Him & PartyNextDoor's Upcoming Album Is The Best Work They've Ever Done

The Internet Jumps On Drake Immediately

He actually revealed it was supposed to land on December 6, but the wait is still active. All of this is really nothing though in the grand scheme of things, as one clip involving Kendrick Lamar's name is making the rounds. While reading a fan's letter explaining why they would love to win the two tickets to see Drake in Australia, they tried to sneak in a diss for K. Dot. "It would be an unforgettable honeymoon filled with laughter, fun, and of course, the Drake charisma, and it's always f*** Kendrick..."

However, Drake caught himself before letting the rest of that sentence spill out. "Oh, I am not reading that," he said. As you can imagine, folks came fast with the jokes, with one writing, "He scared😂😂😂" Others made sure to make jabs at his recent UMG/"Not Like Us" petitions, "Now if he WOP WOP WOP WOP WOP yo ayss again don’t go runnin back to them lawyers!😂" Drake might have saved himself in the moment, but you know how the internet is; they will always find a way to taunt someone.

Read More: Playboi Carti Fans Are Calling It Quits After Being Conned Into Thinking He Would Drop “I AM MUSIC”

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...