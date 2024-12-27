Drake Almost Says "F*** Kendrick Lamar" While Reading A Fan Letter During Adin Ross' Stream

As you can imagine, people were ready with jokes.

Last night, Drake and Adin Ross helped spread some Christmas cheer. The two respective powerhouses joined forces for what they called the "Drizzmas Giveaway." Sponsored by Stake and being dubbed "the biggest streaming giveaway of all time," they were gifting some serious prizes. A vacation, a Lamborghini or G-Wagon, a year of rent for two people, and large cash amounts were just a few eye-popping things folks could win. It premiered on Kick, Adin's streaming partner, at 8 p.m. ET on December 26 and over 180,000 tuned in within the first hour.

Overall, it was a major success for that reason alone. However, the livestream has been spawning some discourse-inducing clips in the process. Drake shouted out Future after their recent divide, as well as Tory Lanez and Lil Durk amid their legal situations. Same went for Young Thug, who Drizzy is particularly excited to see back in rapping shape. "I can't wait for new Young Thug music. Welcome home, Thug," he said. Furthermore, The Boy was once again hyping up his and PARTYNEXTDOOR's upcoming collaborative album that seems like it will actually arrive by sometime next year.

The Internet Jumps On Drake Immediately

He actually revealed it was supposed to land on December 6, but the wait is still active. All of this is really nothing though in the grand scheme of things, as one clip involving Kendrick Lamar's name is making the rounds. While reading a fan's letter explaining why they would love to win the two tickets to see Drake in Australia, they tried to sneak in a diss for K. Dot. "It would be an unforgettable honeymoon filled with laughter, fun, and of course, the Drake charisma, and it's always f*** Kendrick..."