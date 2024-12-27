Drake Admits PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album Was Supposed To Come Out Weeks Ago

At least it's still on the way.

Drake spread some Christmas cheer during his giveaway livestream with Adin Ross, which was wholesome and great to see as fans got huge prizes and were able to share in a two-way street of gratitude. But it was also an opportunity for the 6ix God to provide some updates for fans on his next music plans. As you probably know very well by now, the next item on the horizon is the collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, which most fans thought would come out before the end of the year. After all, they did tease a fall or winter release date, although that will most likely manifest into a January or February drop now.

Moreover, Drake spoke highly of the collab album during Adin Ross' stream, calling it some of the work he's most proud of and celebrating how he always wanted to make an album of that R&B Toronto sound with PARTYNEXTDOOR. However, right before his comments on whether or not rap is dead these days (which he disagrees with), Ross joked that Drizzy lied to him about the collab album coming out three weeks ago on December 6.

Drake Reveals That PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album Was Supposed To Come Out On December 26

As such, according to Adin Ross and the OVO mogul's confirmation, it seems like Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR had plans to drop this album on or around December 6. They didn't pull through for whatever reason, which The Boy did not specify while remarking that it's coming very soon. Still, some fans have a lot of different theories about this delay that might be reaching. Even though the legal dispute with Universal Music Group and Spotify raised questions around whether or not this hinders his ability to drop music, it's also entirely possible that this is just a normal delay that applies to a lot of albums these days.