Social Media Clowns Drake "We're Glazing Tonight" Comment To Adin Ross

Drake's DRIZZMAS livestream with Adin Ross hosted many memorable moments on Thursday night (Dec.26). One of the first viral moments saw the 6 God make a comment to Ross about the evening's expectations. "We're glazing tonight," Drake said to Adin in the first hour of the livestream. The comment spread across social media with fans sharing mixed reactions towards it. Many are unsure of the meaning of Drizzy's remark.

"What he glazing?," tweeted Prizepicks on X, formerly Twitter. Others proceed to roast across social media. One user commented, "He's always had a problem with remembering how to use new words, lol." Another commented: "Drake just makes himself a meme every chance he gets. I don't know if he does this on purpose or what because now we are all using this snippet Forever." Naturally, a user references the difference between Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar based on the comment. "Kendrick fans….how it feel to never get this? Like EVER?" they said. "Like yall don’t know who that man really is, never see him in society or functioning like normal."

During a recent livestream, Drake hosted a contest featuring numerous prizes, including trips to see him perform in Australia, cash awards, cars, dream vacations, and a signed photo. Throughout the stream, Drake read the personal stories of the winners before announcing the giveaway results. After sharing the stories, he personally contacted the winners to present them with their chosen prizes. In a lighthearted moment, Drake remarked that he resembled MMA star Conor McGregor when viewing a playback of the stream. He also expressed his admiration for McGregor, citing him as his favorite UFC fighter of all time. In addition to the giveaways, Drake took the opportunity to announce his upcoming cologne release