Drake And Adin Ross Team Up For "Drizzmas Giveaway" Live Stream

Summer 16 After Party
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 06: Drake performs at the Summer 16 After Party at The Space on August 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Drizzy back on his streaming grind.

Drake is a busy man these days. The rapper is in the midst of a legal battle against UMG and Spotify, in which he's accusing both companies of artificially inflating Kendrick Lamar's streaming numbers. Drizzy has decided to keep the fans fed amidst this corporate drama, though. On Monday, the rapper revealed that he will be collaborating with Adin Ross on a holiday-themed stream. It's called "Drizzmas Giveaway" and the event will see the rapper and stream give out several expensive prizes to viewers.

Drake and Adin Ross' stream is Christmas themed, but it will take place at 8 pm EST on December 26. The duo can be seen rocking Santa hats on the poster for the event. Several prizes are listed on the poster, including a dream vacation for two, as well as a two person trip to see Drake perform live in Australia. A years rent for up to two people, and $250K U.S. for two people are also prize options. Drake and Adin Ross have interacted at various points in the past. The two reportedly hung out at a Toronto club in September, and Drizzy went semi-viral for leaving a comment about KSI on one of Ross' streams.

Drake Will Give Away Expensive Prizes With Adin Ross

Drake and Adin Ross are both born in October. The former even got on Instagram to wish the streamer a happy birthday and give him props. "BIG ADIN DAY TOO the most unlikely duo," he wrote. "More life. You are a good human being and solid. What you do for the people around you, I admire. Love broski." But the timing of the post, and Drake's reputation post-Kendrick Lamar battle, caused fans to roast Ross for the co-sign. "If DRAKE calls you a good human being," one Twitter user asserted. "Then you’re probably not a good human being."

Drake is becoming an increasingly familiar face on live streams. The rapper recently linked up with fellow Canadian xQc for a gambling stream. The live stream drew impressive numbers, but Drake's comments about enemies like The Weeknd, Steve Lacy, and, of course, Kendrick Lamar, overshadowed everything else about the event.The internet clowned Drake in return. Steve Lacy even flipped Drake's "fragile opp" comment into a meme. Hopefully Drizzy's live stream with Adin Ross goes a bit smoother.

