Drake, Adin Ross, & BenDaDon Schedule A Sleepover Stream At The Embassy To Welcome Ross Back To Streaming

Adin Ross arranges a sleepover with Drake.

Drake's DRIZZMAS event delivered plenty of moments. Adin Ross, a popular streamer and Drizzy's co-host, announced his return to Kick coming soon and arranged the come back with a sleepover event at the 6 God's Embassy. Depending on the brand deal, Drake agreed to Adin Ross's request, including Drizzy's friend BenDaDon. Ross's comeback follows the streamer exiting Kick streaming platform indefinitely earlier this month.

"I was thinking in the bathroom about my comeback for stream," said Adin to Drizzy, "Me, you [Drake], and Ben, do a sleepover of this whole crib?" The 6 God replied with, "Sure, what they gon pay?" The "they" Drizzy is referring to is a potential sponsor. DRIZZMAS was presented by the gambling platform Stake. The Embassy is Drake's Toronto property.

The Drizzmas Giveaway livestream sparked controversy, where Drake and Adin Ross's blends of generosity and provocative comments stole the spotlight. While the event aimed to spread holiday cheer with extravagant gifts like cars, cash, and luxurious vacations, it’s the rapper’s remarks that have ignited online debates. The 6 God followed his shoutout with a questionable move, paraphrasing a controversial line from Kendrick Lamar’s Euphoria. “When I see her, I see two bad ones, n****, what’s up?” he laughed. He dismissed potential criticism with, “F*** what y’all talking ’bout... Shoutout Sexyy. W Sexyy in the chat.”

Throughout the livestream, Drake took time to praise several artists, including Future, Young Thug, and Tory Lanez, as well as Sexyy Red, a rising star and one of his frequent collaborators. His admiration for Sexyy Red was clear as he encouraged viewers to show her the same appreciation. “She is me! She’ll be like, ‘Man, I’m always with you, man. I just be thinking about you, man,’” Drake exclaimed, adding, “Shoutout to Sexyy!” The comment initially came across as supportive, but the tone quickly shifted. Social media users were quick to dissect the moment, with some calling out Drake for crossing a line. Fans and critics alike are debating whether his humor went too far or simply missed the mark.