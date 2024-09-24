Drake Meets Up With Adin Ross At Toronto Night Club

Ross links with who we could assume is his favorite rapper.

Adin Ross, whether you love or him or hate him, has built quite a sturdy foundation for himself. The live streamer is easily one of the biggest in the world and he's also got tons of high-profile connections. Just last month, he got to speak with Donald Trump with a small in-person audience of supporters of the former POTUS. There's even a slight chance he may get to chat with Trump in The White House. In addition to presidential candidates, Ross also is one of the streamers that gets early access to preview tracks from rappers. Because of this, he's been able to develop some close relationships. If you have been paying attention to Adin Ross, you may know that he loves Drake.

Throughout the highly publicized beef between him and Kendrick Lamar, the content creator was always backing The Boy. Furthermore, they have been seen calling each other on multiple occasions on his streams. Now, though, things are getting personal, but not in a bad way. X (Twitter) account Kurrco reposted a video from some club-goer who happened to be at the same Toronto spot as Drizzy and Adin.

Drake & Adin Ross Leave Club-Goers In Awe

In the clip above, you can see them walking through a horde and everyone seems to be in awe of their presence. There are quite a few taking video and snapping some pictures, assuredly to flex on their friends who didn't come out. Then, at the end of the clip, a girl's mouth is on the floor due to how excited and shocked she was to see both of them. With this link up we can only assume that these two talked about doing an in-person live stream in the near future.