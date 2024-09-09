Adin Ross Rips Into Jack Dorsey For Supporting Kendrick Lamar Against Drake

Who asked for Trump's cheerleader and the Twitter guy's take on this?

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle divided all your favorite pop culture randoms who have absolutely nothing to do with hip-hop, or at least, very little. Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey was over the moon when he heard that Kendrick will headline the Super Bowl, as he's been supporting him against Drizzy this whole time. Adin Ross, a strong OVO ally, chose to clown Dorsey's recent tweet about the matter: "'big as the superbowl.'" The streamer was live when he theorized as to why Jack is so mad at the 6ix God and mocked that he's no longer in charge of Twitter – sorry, "X."

"That's why he's not the CEO anymore and that's why Elon Musk is doing a way better job than him," Adin Ross ranted on his stream "Allowing freedom of speech and s**t. I don't give a f**k, bro, this f***ing libt**d. I don't care, I said it, I said it, I said it. He banned Trump, and now Trump owns this app. This f***ing quill-fest app. Yo, Elon Musk did what Jack couldn't do. I don't care, it's better now. X is way better now. It's owned by somebody who supports Trump, thank God. We needed that. And Drake f***ed your wife!"

Adin Ross Roasts Jack Dorsey

Furthermore, many people have speculated as to why Jack Dorsey seems to dislike Drake so passionately. Adin Ross revealed one of them, which is some typical relationship drama stuff. The other is about the Toronto superstar allegedly pulling out of a TIDAL partnership at the last minute. No matter what's actually true, though, Ross and many other OVO Stans went full cuckoo with this Super Bowl announcement and with everyone else happy for Kendrick Lamar. It's just a tweet, man...

Meanwhile, Adin Ross' loyalty to Drake is well-documented. He recently previewed a collaboration between him and Lil Durk that left him satisfied. We'll see what other random comments and fights people choose to engage in with this whole Super Bowl business. Leave it to a rap beef and a further polarized hip-hop fanbase to turn every little thing into a sales battle, a d**k-measuring contest, or a full-on attack.