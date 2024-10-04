Adin Ross Shows Loyalty To Drake By Selling His Watch That LeBron James Also Owns

Adin Ross is firmly OVO.

One of the oddest and most speculative byproducts of the whole Kendrick Lamar versus Drake battle is everyone else that suddenly found themselves in the middle of it. We're not talking about the other rap beef opponents such as Future and Rick Ross, though. Rather, we're talking about the other celebrities that "picked a side" based on who they showed love to, where they went, and how these folks are interacting online. This is especially true for the Toronto superstar based on just how high-profile he is with his famous friends. For example, he unfollowed LeBron James after months of speculation that the NBA star is more Team Kendrick.

Still, even an IG unfollow – which is practically Drake's way of making a press release and solidifying his real-life bonds – isn't enough to confirm this. After all, LeBron James warmed up to his music just fine the other day. But Adin Ross isn't taking any chances, cutting all associations with the former Cleveland Cavalier. However, he chose to start this process in a pretty odd way. The streamer is selling his Audemars Piguet watch (worth between $450K and $500K) because he owns the same one that LeBron does, and doesn't want that link to stick around.

Adin Ross Picks Drake Over Lebron James

"I'll just tell you guys the truth," Adin Ross said on his livestream. "I'm selling this piece 'cause LeBron has this piece and Drake unfollowed Bron. There. That's the reason why I'm doing it. I don't care. Michael Jordan's better." Of course, some fans flamed him while others rode just as hard, if not harder, for OVO. One of the things that critics brought up, though, is that Bronny James apparently boosted Ross' popularity, so this is an ironically disloyal show of loyalty in their eyes.

Meanwhile, Adin Ross recently rode a little too hard for Drake, as he had to apologize to Los Angeles for some disrespectful comments to Kendrick Lamar affiliates. "I'm not necessarily apologizing to people I was talking towards," he expressed. "But I do want to say one thing: L.A. is to not be f***ed with. L.A. is a serious place, and I love L.A. Seriously, I love L.A. Now, I'm not folding. I still say 'F**k you' to the people that were coming at me. F**k you."