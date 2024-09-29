Adin Ross Walks Back Los Angeles Beef After Receiving Threats From Kendrick Lamar Affiliates

Adin Ross has no ill will against the city... Just for a couple of its citizens.

It looks like Adin Ross got some pretty important phone calls. He recently expressed online that he would like to extend an apology to Los Angeles for beefing with some of Kendrick Lamar's affiliates and disrespecting the city in many's eyes. For those unaware, the streamer lashed back against K.Dot's supposed friends that threatened him, saying that they would press him if they ever saw him in their city. A lot of folks reacted in ridiculous fashion, but many of them also expressed fear that things could actually turn violent. Fortunately, it seems like we're at a cool-down point now, although Ross made it clear that his apologetic remarks are to the city, not to the individuals that he beefed with.

"Guys, I've been talking to people from L.A.," Adin Ross began. "I'm actually coming to L.A. in about probably, like, a couple of weeks. Don't put 'GGs' in the chat. Probably coming in a couple of weeks. Going to probably do some Horror Nights streams, going to go around, do a couple of podcasts, stuff like that. But I do want to clarify and take a step back. In the moment, obviously, I was talking crazy and s**t. I'm not necessarily apologizing to people I was talking towards. But I do want to say one thing: L.A. is to not be f***ed with. L.A. is a serious place, and I love L.A. Seriously, I love L.A. Now, I'm not folding. I still say 'F**k you' to the people that were coming at me. F**k you.

Adin Ross Apologizes To L.A., But Not His Enemies

"But I'm not saying 'F**k you' to all of L.A.," Adin Ross continued. "'Cause, I'm not even joking, bro. People that are in a certain amount of groups, rappers – specifically the rapper you guys know I'm talking about. You guys like to pedestal a bunch of these rappers. Bro, L.A. is deeper than that, bro. There's a lot of dangerous people in L.A. that don't even talk on the Internet. They don't even care about the Internet. People don't talk on the Internet. So I'm never trying to disrespect L.A. I love L.A., bro, I love L.A. Probably the best – I love California, bro. The weather is the best there, you know? I love Los Angeles. The issue is – and I don't live there anymore. I'm not folding, I'm really not.

"It's still 'F**k you' to the people that I was talking to," Adin Ross concluded. "The problem was that I was saying that I'm going to go there, and L.A. not on s**t. L.A. is on s**t, for real. I don't want anyone taking me serious. I'm a f***ing nerdy white streamer kid, alright? So, none of you guys take me seriously, please. Now, it's still 'F**k you' to the people that were still coming at me on that podcast. F**k you, 'cause you guys aren't on s**t. I did the whole background research on all you guys. You guys are fat, low-life losers. Big b***hes. I'm not folding for s**t, bro. Now, as far as L.A. goes, I love and respect L.A. And there's real, real, serious people out in L.A. We love L.A., my chat loves L.A., and that's that, bro. I will be there soon."