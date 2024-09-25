Top5 Boldy Threatens Kendrick Lamar And Metro Boomin While Streaming With DJ Akademiks

Top5 is firmly on Drake's side.

Top5 took aim at Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin while speaking with DJ Akademiks and Adin Ross for an interview after his release from jail, earlier this week. In doing so, he claimed he didn't want any weapons involved, but was down to fight them one-on-one.

"It's not a threat, I'm just looking for Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar," he began. "I'm doing my homework on them right now, doing my tasks on them right now. Nothing incriminating. I'm just looking for them. I want Metro Booming one-on-one. I don't want no weapons, nothing. I'm knocking the f*ck outta him. Kendrick Lamar, you cross the border, Chubbs calling me, you passed the border man." From there, Akademiks brought up the Toronto restaurant, New Ho King. Top5 promised to quit rapping if Lamar goes there without 20 police officers to protect him.

Read More: Toronto Rapper Top5 Reveals Drake Paid For His Legal Fees After Beating Murder Case

Top5 Shouts Out Drake After Beating His Case

Prior to the interview, he revealed in a post on Instagram that Drake helped cover his legal fees for the trial surrounding his alleged involvement in the murder of a 20-year-old accounting student. He eventually edited the caption to remove his fellow Toronto rapper's name and instead, thank his lawyer, Gary Grill. Gill argued outside the courtroom: “The problem about prosecuting artists like Mr. Ali based on their music, it fails to understand what the medium is, what’s it about, and how drillers approach their audiences. It’s important for all drillers to portray themselves as the biggest, baddest gangsters on the planet. That’s what sells. That’s what all drillers are doing.”

Top5 Disses Kendrick Lamar

Drake and Lamar have been feuding for months at this point. When the NFL announced that Lamar would be headlining the Super Bow LIX Halftime Show, Lamar used the opportunity to diss Drake. Be on the lookout for further updates on Top5, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake on HotNewHipHop.