Top5 Threatens To Shoot Kendrick Lamar If He Ever Goes To Toronto

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Samsung At Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016
AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 01: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs on the Samsung Stage during day two at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016 at Zilker Park on October 1, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)
This is escalating in the worst way possible.

After Drake paid for Top5's legal fees to beat a murder case, the Toronto rapper got right back to reverting to his violent ways, at least verbally. Moreover, you've probably already heard about how Top5 threatened Drake's opponent, Kendrick Lamar, during a recent livestream. Now, he's doubling down on his promises of violence thanks to a recent appearance on Late Night With Liyah Mai, during which he threatened to hit K.Dot with a drive-by shooting if he ever crosses into Toronto. Of course, this is pretty much the worst way in which this feud could've evolved, so we pray that these are empty threats for everyone's sake.

"Tell him come to Toronto. Swiss cheese," Top5 said of Kendrick Lamar. "I’ll get the low, put on my Nike tech black, tell YG get us a driver, put the window down and get some fresh air. How disrespectful are y’all to ask me about Kendrick Lamar? Drake’s a bad boy. There’s a girl right there, you want [her] to get you? Don’t disrespect my homie Drake like that." Mai proposed that Kendrick beat Drizzy in their battle, which made Top5 very angry.

Top5 Threatens Kendrick Lamar Again: Watch The Full Late Night With Liyah Mai Appearance

"I’m looking for Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar," Top5 previously threatened on a livestream with Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks. "I’m doing my homework right now, I’m doing my task on them. Nothing incriminating, I’m just looking for them. I want Metro Boomin one on one. I don’t want no weapons, nothing. I’d knock him the f**k out. Kendrick Lamar, you passed the border. Chubbs called me. I will quit rapping if Kendrick Lamar goes to [the Toronto restaurant] New Ho King without 20 police officers […] You’re crazy for testing my gangster. You see what happened to DJ Drama?

"Me and Drake are gonna link up in a couple of days and we’re gonna do this podcast, and we’re gonna play the ‘Not Like Us’ video and we’re gonna look at every n***a in the video and we’re gonna do homework," Top5 continued. "We’re gonna look for them n***as. I don’t f**k around, play around ’bout Aubrey, that’s my bro. My Jewish brother, shalom." Hopefully Kendrick Lamar's friends aren't serious about their retorts, either...

