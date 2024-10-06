Drake Airs Out Fake Friends At Toronto Club After Future, Rick Ross & Kendrick Lamar Battle

What else would Drake's rant be about?

Drake has some things to get off his chest. He recently pulled up to the Nostalgia nightclub in Toronto to have a good time, and even grabbed the mic to share some words as the crowd talked over him. Of course, you probably didn't even need to read this headline to take a guess at what the 6ix God was talking about. Whether it's long-standing on-and-off-again rivalries like The Weekend, blindsided switch-ups like Future, or his contentious cold war with Kendrick Lamar, he has a lot of "fake friends" to air out scathingly within the hip-hop industry and even beyond.

"One things about nostalgia, this party here?" Drake's rant began. "My real friends are definitely in the building. But I'm going to tell you. You're going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up. They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You'll come to that realization, wherever you're at in life. You've probably been there and you'll be there again, that's how life is. But look, sometimes, it's you and you alone by yourself. Sometimes it's you alone with your thoughts."

Drake's Rant

However, not every open wound in Drake's life is getting lemon squeezed over it right now. Kanye West recently thanked Drake at his show in China for writing the chorus to "Yikes." Their rivalry has also taken a lot of twists and turns over the years, and we doubt that process is over. With that in mind, even though this looks nice, we doubt that the Toronto superstar took it kindly.