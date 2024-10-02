Drake Likes Post About Theory That Him And J Cole Are Enemies

Drake with another passive aggressive move.

The mantra for Drake this year has to be "no friends in the industry". Kendrick Lamar has been the big bad wolf for him, but there has been a laundry list of artists taking their own shots at Drizzy. Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, and A$AP Rocky are just a few of them to name. But it extends even beyond the hip-hop circle too, at least in the eyes of Drizzy. LeBron James has been documented saying how much he's enjoyed "Not Like Us", and he even showed K. Dot support by appearing at the Pop Out.

All of that love between the California residents seemed to annoy Drake enough to unfollow LBJ on IG, as well as Lamar and Playboi Carti. Another one that could be on his bad side could be J Cole. That's at least what Rory and MAL are theorizing and what Drake might be in agreement on. The series of clips from this discussion made their way to Instagram and The Boy dropped a like on the repost of it. It's classic behavior from him, so it is giving us pause. But in that same breath, we aren't ruling it out.

Is Drake Confirming The J Cole Beef Rumors?

Even though Cole has not been wanting to get involved in the beef, he has thrown himself into some situations that would suggest otherwise. Rory and MAL point those out including the "Ruby Rosary" collab with Rocky and his work with Daylyt recently. In fact, both podcasters are pretty sold that Cole has "drawn a line in the sand" and has picked a side. MAL even goes on to allege that Cole knows Drake doesn't mess with him or really anyone for that matter. Some fans were disagreeing, saying that Cole just likes making music with everyone so he's going to jump on a lot of opportunities regardless of who they are. It may be a bit of stretch generally speaking, but who knows at this point.

What are your thoughts on Drake liking a debate about him and J Cole potentially beefing? Do you think Rory and MAL are up to something, why or why not? Is Drizzy seemingly confirming that him and Cole are at odds? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake and J Cole. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the world of music.