DJ Akademiks Thinks Drake Will Beat Kendrick Lamar In Their Beef

The media personality also let off plenty of theories about the feud, which also involves Future, J. Cole, Metro Boomin, and maybe more.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Hip-hop waits patiently for the next move in the incendiary beef between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole. Moreover, if you haven't already heard for some reason, K-Dot dissed them on "Like That" off Future and Metro Boomin's new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU, although there's still plenty of debate as to who was really the target. Most of the pointed lines on here relate specifically to Drizzy, and Cole seems like someone caught in the crossfire who, in the album's narrative, "picked the wrong side." This is because the aforementioned trap duo allegedly have their own issues with the 6ix God, and are taking a stance against him with this rollout.

Furthermore, DJ Akademiks wasted no time in reacting to this development and breaking it all down. While he had many things to say on his livestream, the big point was about a question that everyone's thinking about: what's going to happen next? Well, Ak thinks that, based on recent footage of Drake being on his phone at a club, he's going to "f**k Kendrick Lamar up." Of course, this is a pretty big conclusion to draw off of just some screen time surrounded by party-goers and loud music, but he thinks that he's deep in his Notes app writing his arsenal of bars... or texting his ghostwriters for updates. Just kidding, Aubrey, you've proven yourself to us enough before.

DJ Akademiks Believes Drake Will "F**k Kendrick Up"

Another theory that DJ Akademiks proposed is that this "Like That" verse is actually a trap, and that Kendrick Lamar has way more dirt in the vault if Drake or J. Cole were to respond. Still, he mostly centered this around the Toronto superstar, and what the media personality is referring to here is simple beef history and precedent. Usually, there's an inciting incident, then a response, and a clapback that follows. See another beef in The Boy's catalog, the one with Pusha T, as an example: the subs on "Infrared" led to the direct "Duppy Freestyle" and the scathing "The Story Of Adidon."

Ak's Other Comments On Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" & WE DON'T TRUST YOU: Watch

Meanwhile, the former Everyday Struggle co-host also drew connections when it comes to Future's beef with OVO, plus Metro Boomin's issues. He brought up alleged friction over the 21 Savage collab album Her Loss, plus some more comments on the whole situation. It's just one analysis of many, but one that shares the excitement for what's next that many fans are expressing. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on DJ Akademiks, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake.

