Charlamagne Tha God Wants J. Cole To Respond To Kendrick Lamar

While we still don't know whether this is actually a diss or just competitive sparring, Charlamagne and many others want answers fast.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
J.Cole "What Dreams May Come" Tour - New York, NY

Kendrick Lamar's feature on "LIKE THAT" off Future and Metro Boomin's new collab album WE DON'T TRUST YOU is quickly becoming one of the biggest musical moments of 2024 so far. In it, he takes aim at Drake and J. Cole, the other members of hip-hop's supposed "Big Three" for the 2010s decade. But according to the Compton lyricist, he's the only one on top, and with a lot of pointed references and clever wordplay, he's challenging Drizzy and Cole to get serious. Many folks are foaming at the mouth for a response, represented quite succinctly by Charlamagne Tha God's reaction to the verse on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club. Funnily enough, he left some smoke for Big Sean in the process.

"That's right, [I'm ready for this]," Charlamagne Tha God said of "LIKE THAT" and the relationship between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole. "That's right, Cole and Drake, they can't take the high road. Kendrick's been asking for smoke for years, since 'Control.' No, Cole's the one that really needs to jump out, [not Drake]. 'Cause you said you was Muhammad Ali and you got an album coming out. You the one that really need to say something. Not right now, [Big] Sean. Wait a week. Sean, this is what always happens to you. You always get lost in the sauce of the Big Three. You know what, though? There was a couple of years, Sean was lyrically better than a lot of them. I was saying that. Sean was really, really, lyrically in his bag.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin “We Don’t Trust You”: The 7 Best Beats

The Breakfast Club Debates Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J. Cole & "LIKE THAT": Watch

He still is, he still is, but there's a disconnect. Probably what you just said, a lack of consistency. No, [Sean is not four]! What you mean? The Big Three is Kendrick, Future, and then it's Drake and Cole. That's the four! The Big Three is Kendrick, Future, fill in the blank, but I know the other two is Drake and Cole. I'm just talking about musically. Not lyrically, musically." "I'm ready for this," DJ Nyla Symone remarked. "I'm ready to see it, and I don't even want to wait until Dreamville Fest for a response. I feel like it needs to be now. Well, Cole can take the high road, honestly. No, Drake's the one that really need to come out, because Future and Metro got the beef with Drake. They unfollowed Drake, they didn't unfollow Cole.

"Metro unfollowed Drake, then tweeted out 'We don't trust you,' and then the album dropped, WE DON'T TRUST YOU," Nyla continued. "Do you think... is Sean four? Drake, Kendrick, Cole. You gotta keep Cole in the top." Amid their debates, The Breakfast Club also laughed at the idea that unfollowing each other on social media is a sign of war. What do you think about this whole debate? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake, and The Breakfast Club.

Read More: J. Cole’s Praise For Metro Boomin Resurfaces After Kendrick Lamar Diss

