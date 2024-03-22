J. Cole's Praise For Metro Boomin Resurfaces After Kendrick Lamar Diss

Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse continues to go viral.

J. Cole
2023 NBA Finals - Game Three

Future and Metro Boomin's new collaborative album We Don't Trust You has already sparked plenty of discussion about who's dissing who, but Kendrick Lamar left little room for interpretation on his feature. The hitmaker drags both Drake and J. Cole on "Like That," and has since gone viral for it. "F*ck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," he raps. "Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it's just big me/ N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that/ And your best work is a light pack."

Amid the fallout from the diss, social media sleuths have dug up a clip of J. Cole talking about Metro Boomin in a vlog last month, and having nothing but nice things to say about him. "I was in the studio the other night and [Metro Boomin] was in there cooking up," he says in the clip. "Everything is just like confident steps, you're not judging it, you're not thinking about it."

J. Cole Gives Metro Boomin His Flowers In Vlog

While some fans think a response from J. Cole is necessary, others think Kendrick's bars were really aimed at Drake, and J. Cole was just collateral. Either way, fans aren't happy, and continue to debate on which of the rappers is really the GOAT. Kendrick Lamar wasn't the only one throwing shade on the new album either, as Future also seemingly went after Drake on the project's title track.

"You a n***a number one fan, dog/ Sneak dissin', I don't understand, dog/ Pillowtalkin', actin' like a fed, dog/ I don't need another fake friend, dog/ Can't be 'bout a ho, 'cause we sharin', dog/ In you feelings, n***a, why you playin', dog?" he rhymes. What do you think of J. Cole's praise for Metro Boomin? What about Kendrick Lamar dragging him and Drake on "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

