Metro Boomin's Old Tweets About J. Cole Go Viral Following Reports That The Two Are Working Together

Metro Boomin is one of the biggest and best producers in hip-hop right now. Overall, he has worked with some of the biggest artists in the entire industry. Furthermore, he is someone who has collaborative albums with a lot of massive artists. He works with the best, and he is has received co-signs from the most legendary artists in the world. For instance, it was recently revealed that Metro and J. Cole are working together. Cole is coming through with an album soon, and Metro is reportedly going to have some production credits.

With Cole dropping a new song last night, there is no doubt that the hype for a J. Cole project is through the roof. Moreover, with Metro seemingly apart of it all, there is even more excitement to be had. Unfortunately, Metro got exposed a bit last night as someone on Twitter pulled up his old tweets about J. Cole. The tweets are actually pretty funny and not all that malicious. In fact, they are mostly about Cole's fans than Cole himself. For instance, in one tweet, he writes how Cole fans have not had good sex yet.

Considering the fact that these tweets are from 13-14 years ago, we're sure Metro is going to be just fine. Cole has a pretty good sense of humor and has even sat down with people who have said much worse. Once could just look at his conversation with Lil Pump to see exactly what we mean here. In the grand scheme of things, we doubt this will actually affect the two's working relationship. Perhaps now, Metro might want to go through those old tweets and spam the delete button.

Let us know your expectations for a Metro Boomin and J. Cole collaboration, in the comments section below.

